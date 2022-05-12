In Bangkok, Thailand, Charn Janwatchakal slept for 21 years with his dead wife. The story came to light after the man asked for help from a foundation to bury her, because he no longer felt capable of caring for her body.

According to ‘The Straits Times’, the 72-year-old man had an accident that affected his health, but for two months he was cared for by the Phet Kasem Foundation in Bangkok, whose staff visited him and fed him for two months.

In the organization, everyone was sure that he lived alone, because during his visits they did not notice anything unusual, until the old man asked them for help cremating the body of his late wife.

(Also read: North Korea goes into total quarantine for covid-19, orders Kim Jong Un).

Charn Janwatchakal kept the inert body of her partner in a coffin in her small room since 2001year in which the elderly reported the death.

According to international media, the man could not overcome the death of his life partner, so he made the decision to embalm her. In fact, it was known that he talked to her every day and treated her as if she were alive.

(Do you read us from the App? Find the image here).

Janwatchakal used to live with his wife and two children, but they left him because they did not agree with the actions of his father, who argued that he would keep his wife’s remains out of love.

(Of interest: China censors videos of those protesting quarantines by covid-19).More than two decades later, as the Thai man’s health deteriorated, he finally decided to cremate her, among other reasons, because he feared that if he died, no one would give his wife a dignified wake ceremony.

“You’re just going to do a little business and come home again. It won’t be long, I promiseJanwatchakal sobbed as they moved her partner’s body to be cremated, ‘The Straits Times’ recorded.

Then, as he assured, the subject took the box with the ashes and took them back to his room with him.

(Read more: Indonesia: slide fell off and several children fell into the void).

According to the aforementioned media, the old man was a doctor in the Royal Thai Army and his wife was an official in the Ministry of Public Health. Now, Charn has become a volunteer for the foundation, while the entity has promised to take care of him.

On the other hand, The authorities will not enforce any type of sanction against the man because the death of the woman was recently reported. Thai netizens have dubbed Janwatchakal as ‘the man of endless love’.

More news

Inexperienced passenger landed plane after pilot knocked unconscious

Finland asks to join NATO, after 80 years of neutrality

Woman admits to killing three of her children with the help of her eldest son

Trends WEATHER