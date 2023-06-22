The International Olympic Committee (IOC) withdrew this Thursday the recognition of the International Boxing Association“only possible solution” after having reached this federation “a point of no return” in its governance problems.

IOC members voted 69-1, with 10 abstentions, in favor of withdrawing recognition, thus following the recommendation made by its Executive Committee.

This measure does not mean that boxing will disappear from the Olympic Gamesin whose program it will be in both Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028, informed the IOC director general, Christophe de Kepper, before the 140th Session of the organization, meeting in an extraordinary way and by telematics with the future of Olympic boxing as the main point of the agenda.

As De Kepper put it, heThe IBA has since shown its unwillingness “to evolve” in matters of corruption, finance and arbitration.



The IBA has been chaired since December 2020 by the Russian Umar Kremlev, a controversial character who has maintained a permanent pulse with the IOC and who, in the opinion of this body, has not undertaken the necessary reforms to guarantee the governability of the federation and the transparency on key issues such as arbitration.

De Kepper cited the IBA’s financial dependence on the Russian state-controlled company Gazprom and its inability to diversify its income. Regarding the integrity of the competitions, the manager explained, the federation decided not to apply the arbitration systems used by the IOC in Tokyo 2020, which reduced the influence of the human factor and minimized risks.

“Arbitration concerns have not been satisfactorily addressed,” he summarized.

The #IOCSessionmeeting remotely, has withdrawn the recognition of the International Boxing Association (IBA), upon the recommendation of the IOC Executive Board (EB). Decision is based on the IOC Comprehensive Report on the Situation of the IBA, discussed by the IOC EB on 7 June. —IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) June 22, 2023

The change for the Olympics

The president of the IOC, the German Thomas Bach, had stated before the vote (in which he abstained) that the problem was “neither with boxing nor with the boxers”, but that these “deserve to be governed by a federation transparent and clean.

The boxing tournaments for the 2024 and 2028 Games will therefore not be organized by the IBA. It already happened in Tokyo 2020, when the IOC assumed that role. Umar Kremlev blames the ills of the IBA (formerly AIBA) on former president KC Wu, a Taiwanese, who became a member of the IOC Executive and a candidate for its presidency, and whom the Russian said deserved to be “shot”. Several federations have outlined a parallel organization, World Boxing, which has the support of the United States and Switzerland and the interest of twenty more countries.

