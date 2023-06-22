The agreement coincides with the meeting of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, earlier today, with Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The official Emirates News Agency said that the agreement, which was signed at the headquarters of the UAE Civil Aviation Authority in Dubai, comes within the framework of the UAE’s adoption of the open skies policy, and that it will enhance air linkage between the two countries, in a way that benefits national carriers by expanding air transport services and increasing trade and tourism opportunities. .