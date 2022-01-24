Theft at the Rivera home, thieves on the run with Ibra’s original shirt

The treasure of Gianni Rivera it was about to be stolen. THE thieves they managed to break into the former director’s house Milan and of National to Rome and only because of a maxi fire the coup of the century did not succeed. Who knows at what amount – reads the Messaggero – they could have resold that booty and who knows if the two Albanians, arrested at dawn on Saturday, ended up by chance in that cellar, a stone’s throw from via dei Coronari: armed with blowtorch to break in the armored cabinet six doors where Gianni Rivera, the former bomber, who entered the hall of fame of Italian football and then ended up in politics, holds all his memorabilia, a life of trophies and successes with the Rossoneri and Azzurri shirts, which have made entire generations dream.

It didn’t go well. The agents of the Trevi police station – continues the Messenger – they blocked them, by chance, after i fire fighters they had intervened to put out the fire that broke out in the warehouse. They had been forced to flee carrying little stuff, maybe if the flames and smoke hadn’t forced them to stop the theft they would have really managed to go. away with a treasure. When the police stopped them they only had one Golden crown trophy, a Milan club Gianni Rivera plaque, Ibrahimovic’s original number 11 shirt and a plaque from the National Amateur League given to the former bomber. Besides 6,345 euros in cash.

