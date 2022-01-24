The Spanish newspaper “Marca”, quoting the site “20 Minutes”, reported that the thieves took advantage of Benzema’s participation in the meeting and his absence from the house and stole several things, and his nature has not been revealed so far or the stolen money.

This is not the first time that Karim Benzema has been robbed. In February 2019 his house was burgled during the Clasico meeting between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The phenomenon of home robbery of football players during their participation in the matches has spread significantly in Europe. In most of the major leagues in Germany, France, England and Spain, there have been thefts of big stars in the largest European clubs.

bad evening

Benzema had a bad evening, as he missed a penalty in the first half of the match against Elche that would have given his team precedence, the first penalty kick to be missed by Real Madrid, as he was injured in the 58th minute.

Benzema, 34, asked for a change in the 58th minute, with Elche advancing with a clean goal, and Serbian Luka Jovic replaced him. It seems that the French international has a problem with the hamstring muscles in his left leg, as he grabbed this muscle while leaving the field.

Media reports stated that Benzema’s injury is not serious, as he preferred to leave the match as a precaution and may be absent for a period ranging from a week to 10 days. It is certain that he will miss the Athletic Bilbao meeting in the King’s Cup quarter-final, but he may be present and ready to face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the role. 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Benzema missed the last cup match against the same opponent, when he stumbled in the royal team at the beginning before rebounding to turn his delay in extra time, winning with ten players 2-1, last Thursday, and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the cup.

Real Madrid returned from Saudi Arabia, crowned the Spanish Super Cup, after beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the final last Sunday, and also defeating rivals Barcelona in the semi-finals.