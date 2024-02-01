According to reports from Lance McDonaldknown above all for his datamining work on FromSoftware games but also capable of launching some well-chosen rumors, the version of Dreams for PS5 and PC it was pretty much readybut the game was then deleted to the last by Sony.

According to what was reported by McDonald, who can be considered a moderately reliable source, Dreams actually had a version coming for PS5 and PC, something that many fans have been waiting for for a long time, but Sony would have decided to cancel it following the layoffs and strong downsizing implemented to the Media Molecule team.

Indeed, a PS5 version of Dreams would have made sense, considering that it is a title that aimed for long-term support, while many even within the community requested a PC port, because the particular creative software solution could strongly benefit from the use of mouse and keyboard.