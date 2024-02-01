'The only truth' is the new case recounted in the series 'La rosa de Guadalupe'; This chapter has caused reactions on social networks from fans. Although the Mexican program has been on the air for years, in this sixteenth season we see that the audiovisual production has improved. Furthermore, this aspect is reflected in the last episode, which tells a sad story of a father and his son.

'La rosa de Guadalupe' premiered the episode 'The Only Truth' on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. In this new case, we see a man unfairly blamed for the death of his wife and who, after years, will seek to recover his son.

What is 'The Only Truth' from 'The Rose of Guadalupe' about?

'The Only Truth' tells the story of Germán, a man who spent years in prison for allegedly killing his wife, Alejandra.. He was denounced by his mother-in-law, who from the beginning did not accept her daughter's relationship with him. Although the relationship was not approved, they both married and had a son, Rodrigo. Years passed and Germán was released from prison after finding no evidence.

The protagonist goes in search of his son, but he rejects him because he grew up with the idea that he killed his mother. Germán decides to look for evidence that proves his innocence. He discovers that, in reality, she cheated on him with Braulio, a trusted man of her mother and responsible for Alejandra's death. This episode culminates with the miracle of the Virgin of Guadalupe and with the forgiveness of father and son.

Where can I watch the episode 'The Only Truth'?

You can see this episode on YouTube or cable, on the Las Estrellas channel, as well as on its digital platform. Here you will find all the full episodes and on Prime Video.

How long is the chapter 'The Only Truth'?

'The only truth', the last episode of 'La rosa de Guadalupe', has a duration of 40 minutes. Germán's case and the twist in the story ended up surprising fans of the Mexican program. It should be noted that this new season began in January 2024, so you will be able to see new and interesting cases.

Who created 'The Rose of Guadalupe'?

Carlos Mercado Orduña, the creator of the drama series 'La rosa de Guadalupe', In an interview with Televisa, he shared the details of his devotion to the Morena Virgin and how the inspiration arose to conceive and develop the series. In a difficult period at work, Orduña went to the Basilica to ask for “his job back.” While observing believers looking for miracles in La Morenita del Tepeyac, he realized the countless stories that could exist behind each believer.

Germán, Rodrigo and Alejandra are the characters of 'The Only Truth'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

