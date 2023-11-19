Theater | The glowing Little Mermaid got a second chance – The main performer knows how it feels to lose her voice

The Little Mermaid musical, interrupted by the corona pandemic, got a new start this fall. Yasmine Yamajako became the main star, who says that she and Ariel surprisingly have a lot in common.

The little Mermaid -musical premiered at the Helsinki City Theater in the fall of 2019. At the time, it was praised as the theater’s biggest and most expensive ever.

The corona pandemic cut the performance season short. The same happened when the performance season was extended in 2020.

Four years later, the lead actor has changed to a 32-year-old To Yasmine Yamajakoo. He is a singer and musical actor who played his first big musical role at the age of 16 In High School Musical in the Helsinki City Theatre.

The third graders of Hertsika elementary school Matilda Miikkulainen and Maija Vähä-Sipilä went to interview Yamajako.

Yasmine Yamajako has studied singing and songwriting at the Helsinki pop & jazz conservatory.

What’s it like playing a mermaid with a tail and no legs?

“Half of the act I have no legs and half of the voice. When you limit something that you are used to using, it strengthens other ways of acting. As a mermaid, I use my upper body a lot and express my feelings with singing voice or facial expressions. Acting Ariel is insane.”

What do you and Ariel have in common?

“I can identify with Ariel quite a lot. One coincidence is that I had a period in my career when I had a lot of trouble with my voice. My singing voice is a work tool for me, and I have used it to express myself. Music in general has been something through which you have been able to connect with emotions. It was a really challenging time, and because of that I can relate to Ariel’s silence and not being able to express herself.”

“Yes, Ariel has similarities with my character traits. At the age of 16, I have also been quite stubborn, tame and strong-willed.”

What is Ariel’s favorite food?

“What do Mermaids eat? I don’t know, probably not sushi at least. Maybe seaweed.”

What is the best scene in The Little Mermaid?

“It probably changes every week, but I especially like the part when I swim on a harness, that is, I get up a bit as if to fly in the underwater world. Then Ariel sings about why she misses the world of people. It’s magical and wondrous and that song is so beautiful.”

“I also like the scene where I communicate with Prince Eerik through dance. It was exciting at first because everything happens in it, the stage rotates and there are a lot of lifts and choreography. But nowadays it’s a wonderful moment of peace.”

Ariel (Yasmine Yamajako), who has lost her voice, dances with Prince Erik (Martti Manninen).

What is it like to be in the air on a harness?

“At first it was pretty wild, especially singing in the air. Breathing is important when singing, and in the harness the large blood vessels are tightly compressed, so it’s easy to breathe. But the body is really amazing. Once you practiced, it started to get easier. Now I really enjoy it! I’m a bit wild, and it was cool to be able to practice tricks.”

How does it feel to perform in front of a large audience?

“It’s wonderful if you can sense the audience’s reactions. I try to focus on being present on stage and living the story. But when there’s an audience in the stands for the first time, or if there’s a loved one there, it’s exciting.”

What do you think of the plot of The Little Mermaid?

“At different ages, I have disagreed with that story. When I was little, when I watched the Disney movie, the underwater world was interesting and the songs were wonderful, and I didn’t think about the story any more, even though it’s quite unnerving. As a teenager, I thought that the story was really bad because Ariel gives out her voice. Now I think it’s interesting how Ariel freaks out and experiments and makes such somewhat wild choices, not necessarily the smartest ones. It’s also really beautiful how Ariel’s father’s unconditional love carries.”

What is the best thing about acting?

“The best thing about acting is the opportunity to dive into different stories and find connections, how to better understand the life of a completely different person. Through that, you also get to know yourself better and express yourself. Of course, acting is also exciting, and you can often overcome yourself in it.”

What was your dream job as a child?

“There were two of them: an inventor and a singer. The second one came true!”

The Little Mermaid will be performed at the Helsinki City Theater until spring 2024.