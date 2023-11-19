Management | Two very different stories are told about working in the city of Kerava – Mayor: There is no room for “free travelers”

Two very different stories are told about working conditions in the city of Kerava. According to the personnel survey, there should be no great concern, but HS’s report brings up a number of open questions.

Keravan newly elected mayor for a second term Kirsi Rontu strongly shares the opinions of his subordinates.

Ten former employees of the city who spoke to HS accuse Kerava, led by Ronnu, of questionable personnel policy.

The interviewees have worked in various units of the city in high management or expert positions, but left their jobs in the last couple of years.

However, the picture of Ronnu and the working conditions at Kerava is anything but one-sided. For example, Rontu has received a good grade in the city’s personnel survey for his front-line work, and the personnel survey does not reveal any large-scale malaise on the part of the city anyway.

Rontu himself says that the criticism has no basis.

Part the criticism is directed directly at how Rontu has personally acted with the former employees of the city interviewed by HS. However, the crux of the criticism lies more broadly in what kind of personnel policy the city of Kerava has changed in the opinion of the interviewees since 2016 during the term of the mayor of Kerava, Ronnu.

The employees interviewed by HS have felt that they were expected to stretch endlessly at work, even outside of working hours. One employee tells about this, for example, that he received a meeting invitation from the mayor on Christmas Eve.

Several interviewees also say that they feel that Rontu isolates people who have fallen out of favor at the workplace.

To isolate for example, it is described that there are no more invitations to previously held weekly meetings, but no explanation of any kind has been given in advance.

One interviewee says that Rontu also started looking “through” her in the corridor. The interviewee feels that, in addition to this, Rontu stopped talking to her.

The interviewees also talk about the consultation procedures they find vague, for which the mayor has used the services of an external legal office.

Employees invited to hearings have been informed that complaints have been filed against them. However, the content of the complaints has not been identified.

“I was not told what I was accused of. I couldn’t defend myself in any way, which goes against the rule of law,” says one interviewee.

HS does not reveal the identities of the interviewees due to their sensitive work situation.

Kirsi Rontu was elected for a second 7-year directorship in June. He has led Kerava since 2016.

Mayor Rontu says that he does not recognize the criticism aimed at him. He says that he assumes that behind it are people who project their wrongdoings and their own bad feelings onto him.

“I feel that I am a good HR manager. At Kerava, we do not accept any inappropriate behavior or treatment. Grievances are dealt with, they are not swept under the carpet,” says Rontu.

He also emphasizes that there is work in the city, and there is no space for sheltered workplaces or free travelers.

The organization is not necessarily ready for this in all respects and it has caused a reaction, says Rontu. According to him, the leader must have the backbone to intervene in such a situation as well.

“You have to work here,” says Rontu.

According to Ronnu, an external law firm has been used in the hearings in cases where there is a suspicion of serious harassment behind the labor protection notification. The know-how of the city’s own organization is not enough for that, says Rontu.

The cases known to HS do not involve harassment.

An outsider in the personnel well-being survey conducted by the consultant this year, the supervisors of the city of Kerava received a total score of 3.94 on a scale of 1–5. The result is relatively good.

The points given by people working under Ronnu’s direct supervision for the mayor were 4.28.

The well-being at work index in the city of Kerava was 3.85, and the employees responded to the statement “I feel comfortable coming to work” so that the average was 4.1. The changes compared to the previous year were small.

However, both public sources and interviews conducted by HS reveal things that raise questions.

Numerous key employees have left the service of the city of Kerava in recent years. Kato has visited mayor Ronnu’s staff in particular, but also other industries and especially city technology.

During six months, the personnel director, infrastructure director and street maintenance manager have left Kerava’s service, among others.

Based on the personnel report in the financial statements, the turnover of permanent staff at Kerava was high last year, 16 percent. For example, in the neighboring city of Vantaa, the corresponding turnover rate was 10 percent in 2022. The city of Kerava has a total of 1,400 permanent employees.

However, it is difficult to determine exactly what Ronnu’s role is in the broader picture related to departures. It is clear that the turnover rate varies in cities every year.

Part The former employees interviewed by HS say that Rontu himself is directly involved in their decision to leave. Some blame Ronnu’s personnel policy, which has affected their work through, for example, close predecessors.

HS tried to reach the chief steward of JHL, the largest trade union Merja from Saira to comment on employee concerns. Sairanen did not respond to contact requests.

Although According to the personnel survey, working in the city of Kerava is widely perceived as quite pleasant, many city employees have recently appealed to the shop stewards representing the city’s personnel and the occupational health and safety commissioner, and have been in contact with the occupational health and safety of the Southern Finland Regional Administration Agency (avi).

The Kerava city council has also been appealed to twice this year alone, but the politicians have not reacted to the issue.

Petitions the background is precisely the personnel policy pursued by the city of Kerava.

The Regional Administrative Agency has carried out control measures that have examined, among other things, the psychosocial burden of industries. Based on the inspection reports, inspections have been carried out regularly in the industries.

For example, the supervisory authority of the urban engineering industry has paid special attention to the psychosocial burden of supervisors, which, despite the actions taken by the city, has not eased.

Occupational health and safety representative of Kerava’s urban engineering industry Rainer Majanen appealed to the city councilors of Kerava in May, so that the problems that have been going on for a long time and described by Majanen as extensive, such as workplace bullying, harassment and inappropriate treatment, would be taken seriously.

HS has seen Majanen’s letter, but Majanen refused HS’s interview request.

Majanen does not name Kirsi Rontua or any other persons in the letter.

Read more: Is this a record long freezer post? The director wants to keep his position for 14 years, even though he is in another job

Read more: The mayor was granted a 14-year leave of absence

Read more: Kerava gave up the traditional Housing Fair – Organizes its own event

Read more: The elementary school in Kerava allowed students to take naps

Read more: The children got moving at school with a creative idea: 5,000 students sweat every day at Kerava