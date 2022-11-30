Instalaza, the Zaragoza company that manufactures the grenade launchers that Spain has delivered to Ukraine and that are wreaking havoc on Russian tanks, received a letter-bomb on Wednesday afternoon with identical characteristics to the one that arrived at the Ukrainian Embassy in the morning in Madrid and that caused a slight injury after exploding.

As reported by commanders of the fight against terrorism, this second shipment with explosives that arrived at the Instalaza headquarters, on Monreal street in the center of the Aragonese capital, did not explode because it was not opened due to raising suspicions among the personnel of the security of this company, which is dedicated to the design and manufacture of infantry military material. The company -explained sources of the investigation- was aware that it was in the crosshairs after the great media repercussion that the images had had, especially at the beginning of the war, of the hundreds of its C-90 grenade launchers shooting down armored vehicles of the Moscow forces.

The Tedax from the Aragon Police Headquarters went to the arms company to neutralize the small explosive charge contained in the envelope that, as in the case of the legation in Madrid, arrived by ordinary postal mail and was sent from Spain.

In the case of Madrid, one person was slightly injured after the explosion late in the morning of the first letter-bomb of the day at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid. The wounded man, a legation administrator, moved on his own foot to the Nuestra Señora de América center in the capital of Spain, after being assisted at first by doctors from the Embassy itself. At the hospital he was treated for lacerations and burns, mainly to his hands, of “minor importance.” The other two people who were in the same room when the explosion occurred were unharmed and have already given a statement.

The explosion caused hardly any material damage to the legation, located at number 52 Ronda de Abubilla, northwest of the Spanish capital, in the exclusive Conde Orgaz neighborhood, where many other embassies are located. It is unknown why the security services of the Ukrainian Embassy, ​​which are equipped with scanners and x-ray machines, did not detect the artifact. The bomb, which was equipped with an activation system when the envelope was torn or opened, was hidden in a letter with no return address and sent in the name of the ambassador himself, the veteran diplomat Serhii Pohoreltsev, one of the main supporters of the agreements with Spain. for the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine.

Investigation in the National Court



The Provincial Information Brigade and units of the Scientific Police of the National Police, despite being on Ukrainian sovereign territory, have taken charge of the investigations after the anti-terrorist protocol was activated.

Pablo Cobos



Several CNP Citizen Security units, Canine Guides and the Tedax traveled to the area. The bomb squads verified that among the pending correspondence from the legation there were no more envelope-bombs.

The Central Court of Instruction number 4 of the National Court, on duty this week, opened proceedings for this explosion. Preliminarily, a crime of terrorism is being investigated to attribute jurisdiction to the Génova street court, according to legal sources.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government asked all its foreign delegations to exercise extreme caution against the possibility that the Madrid bombing is just the beginning of a broader campaign of attacks.

The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, contacted the ambassador shortly after hearing the news to inquire about the condition of the wounded man. He also telephoned his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitro Kuleba, to express his solidarity after the attack.