In the first half of the duel between Argentina and Poland for the third date of Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Dutchman Danny Makkelie received a penalty, at the request of the VAR, for the Albiceleste Selection after Wojciech Szczęsny, the goalkeeper of the European team, hit Lionel Messi in the face after a cross from Julián Álvarez after a wasted goal opportunity by the Manchester City player. The penalty was saved by the goalkeeper who plays for Juventus in Italy.
This action generated controversy around the stadium and among all the fans in the world since it occurred after the Argentine player headed the ball over the crossbar. The VAR, after seeing the repetitions that the TV broadcast passed and that it has at its disposal, decided to call the judge on the screen so that he could see it carefully. In this action it was possible to see how the Polish player hits the Argentine player in the face with his gloves, who immediately remains lying on the floor, holding his face. The referee charged a penalty since it was a dangerous move over the albiceleste captain as he was also too strong, using too much force in that fist in order to clear the ball.
At halftime of the match, the score between Argentines and Poles continues 0-0 in what is being an exciting definition of Group C of the 2022 World Cup
