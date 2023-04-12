Atlético Nacional is a football club founded on March 7, 1947., in the city of Medellin, Colombia. It is considered by many as one of the most popular and recognized teams in the country, and statistics position it as the ‘biggest’ in the history of coffee football due to its international record.

Through the ranks of the Antioquia club National sports figures have passed that represented and represent the ‘trichlore’ flag abroad, but also in the Colombian National Team. That’s why we bring you some players who started their career in the two-time champion of America and managed to break it in the most important leagues in the world.

Purslane is the club with the most FPC titles. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

(You may like: Some of the most exciting games in the history of Atlético Nacional).

David Ospina

David Ospina, enjoyed a great present in Arab soccer until he was injured. Photo: Screenshot

David is one of the best-known soccer players in Colombian soccer. Since 2005 it has been related to soccercaptivating Colombian fans with his saves and saves.

Nacional in that same year offered him a professional contract for three years. From his first season as a professional, he took over as goalkeeper in the first team at just 17 years old, he was champion with the team in the 2005 Apertura tournament.

After two years Ospina He was one of the figures of Atlético Nacional, two-time champion in the tournaments of the first category Apertura 2007 and finalización 2007.

davidson sanchez

Davidson Sánchez does not live a good present in his current club. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

He started in the América de Cali quarry in Caloto, but in a short time he moved to Medellín where he started with Atlético Nacional. He participated in several games for this team.

On July 27, 2016, became champion of the Copa Libertadores de América in a 2-1 aggregate against Independiente del Valle of Ecuador, thus achieving his first international title.

For this amazing display, which he did in this important tournament, Ajax de Amsterdam One of the best teams in the Netherlands would make his signing official, debuting on August 13 of that same year.

This player stole all the eyes of the Dutch for his great performance, as he was awarded the ‘Rinus Michels‘ which accredited him as the best Ajax player in the Eredivisie in the 2016-2017 season.

On August 18, 2017, it was made official his purchase by Tottenham Hotspur of the best league in the world, the Premier League, for 46 million euros, this national Atlético star made his debut in this league on August 27 against Burnley, since then the player from Cauca has been in that team.

Juan Pablo Angel

Juan Pablo Angel, Aston Villa. 2001 – 2007 (205 matches and 72 goals).

This former Colombian soccer player He is one of the leading players of this team, since he made his debut as a striker in 1993 at the age of 18 at the ‘Verdolaga’ club with whom he would achieve his first professional title. Apart from this, he was champion of the 1997 Inter-American Cup and runner-up of the Copa Libertadores in 1995, after shining for his youth and his way of playing as a forward, he would be signed by River Plate of Argentina, from 1998 to 2000.

For his passage in the neighboring country He managed to get great recognition, because he was the scorer of the 2000 season with 13 goals, that would take them to play for the Aston Villa club in the Premier League where he became a legend of that club in which he scored more than 60 goals.

After seven seasons in the Lions (Los leones in Spanish) he would go to play in the MLS, the United States league, for the Ny Red Bulls, LA Galaxy and Chivas USA teams, which, adding all their participation in this league, would give 76 converting goals. .

(Keep reading: Nacional suffers, but draws on its experience and beats Patronato in the Libertadores).

Marlos Moreno

Marlos Moreno former promise of Colombian football. Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

This young promise of Colombian soccer came to Atletico Nacional at the age of 14. There he began his transformation to become a professional gamer. Marlos was characterized by playing as a center forward, but due to his speed, Juan Carlos Osorio formed him as a winger, a position in which he currently plays.

He debuted as a professional in the Colombian league on October 15, 2014. In this game he left some glimpses of how good he is with the ball and how skilled he would be in the future.

Two years later this young player won with Nacional the trophy that all South Americans want to obtain, the Copa Libertadores de América in a 2-1 aggregate in favor of the ‘green and white’ team the one that faced Independiente del Valle of Ecuador, thus achieving its first international title.

After dazzling the soccer world, Marlos Moreno would be bought by one of the richest teams, Manchester City, Well, this English club was looking for talent all over the world. He met Moreno who, unfortunately for him, could not dazzle and give his magic as a footballer in this great club, since he was loaned out to several lower-class clubs such as Deportivo La Coruña, and Girona in Spain.

For this reason, Marlos performed less and less, because where he went the technicians did not have his talent. So he decided to go back to South America to look for more continuity and minutes, but unfortunately it wasn’t like that.

He is currently playing in Turkish soccer, specifically in Konyaspors where he has scored 20 goals.

Edwin Cardona

Edwin Cardona figure of Racing Club of Argentina. Photo:

(We have for you: History of Atlético Nacional: the creation of a Colombian soccer giant).

This Colombian competitor works as an attacker, His career began with Atlético Nacional in 2009, which unfortunately at the end of 2011 was separated from this Medellín team. The next year he would go on loan to Independiente Santa Fe, a team with which he would become champion of the Colombian league in 2012.

In 2014 he would return to Atlético Nacional, the team with which he made his professional debut. Upon his return, he had his best seasons as a soccer player, winning the Postobon League on two occasions and participating in the top competitions in America, such as the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

He played in the Copa Sudamericana in 2014, reaching the final, where he would lose to River Plate. Cardona became one of the best players in the Cup in that contest, being chosen as the best young player of the tournament and included in the Ideal Team of America that year.

This former promise of Colombian soccer He has played in important teams around the world, such as: Monterrey, Pachuca and Tijuana, Boca Juniors and his current team Racing Club, an Argentine soccer team.

Throughout his career he has managed to obtain 8 titles, two with the “green” team, one with the capital team, Santa Fe, three with Boca Juniors and two with his current team Racing Club, where he has been raising the level and counting on game minutes.

These five players are some of the most talented and representative young people of the green club of Medellín. Currently I know they have a long career in footballbecause their passes, their goals and their saves led them to where they are today.

More news in EL TIEMPO

The audios that entangle Once Caldas players captured for extortion

Colombia loses to Italy and closes its European tour before the World Cup: the goals

Relive the minute by minute of Colombia’s defeat against Italy

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME