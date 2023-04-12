Electoral political polls today April 12, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Cala Fdi, but the Democratic Party does not take advantage of it, the M5S is growing again: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by Emg for the Rai 3 program Agora.

According to the survey, Giorgia Meloni’s party, which remains firmly in first place, dropped by 0.2 percent, down to 26.6%.

The Democratic Party remained stable at 19.3 percent, while the Movimento 5 Stelle gained 0.3%, thus rising to 16.8 percent.

The Lega, now credited with 9.6%, also rose by 0.1 percent, while Forza Italia fell by 0.2 percent, falling back to 8%. The Third Pole is also down, now at 6.8 percent, while all the other minor parties, which are analyzed in polls every week, remain stable.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.