The young man arrested for stabbing a minor on a street in Lorca has been released with charges. The local Investigative Court number 5 decided to release the suspect, who has no police record, pending trial after taking his statement, according to police sources. The boy, 18 years old and of Moroccan nationality, faces an alleged crime of attempted homicide.

The events occurred last Saturday, around 8:40 a.m., in the Women’s Park in Lorca and were recorded by a third young man with a mobile phone and spread through messaging applications, such as Whatsapp. In the video, which spread like wildfire, you can see how the two young people get into a fight. The teenagers kick each other, until one of them uses a knife that he carries in his hand and stabs it in the side of the other participant in the fight.

The wounded man puts his hand to his ribs and tries to continue the fight, until he doubles over from the pain of the stab wound and cannot continue. As seen in the images, the aggressor runs away, with the knife in his hand, accompanied by another young man.

The information provided by several witnesses and the rapid dissemination of the images meant that the specialists of the National Police did not take long to locate the alleged perpetrator of the attack, who was arrested that same Saturday. The victim, who is out of danger, was transferred to the Rafael Méndez hospital in Lorca.