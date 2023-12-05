Urban Planning | A disputed block in the heart of Helsinki will be completely renewed

Helsinki promises that the voice of the city’s residents will also be listened to in the architecture competition organized in the Autotalokorttel.

Helsinki Kamppi’s well-known “Autotalo” and its blocks want to be completely renovated.

The planning area is currently partly a parking area and partly a street. A new building with office and business premises is wanted for the area. At the same time, the aim is to develop the operation of the entire block and the same area for even more “efficient use” and even more life, the city informs.

The architectural competition for the block north of Autotalo was launched on Monday.

The competition area is located between Autotalo and Eteläinen Rautatiekatu and light traffic Baana in Kamppi, right on the border of Etu-Töölö.

The winning work of the architectural competition, when realized, will fundamentally change the landscape and perhaps give the impetus for a strong change in the area on a wider scale.

Southern and the development of Pohjoisen Rautatiekatu and Baana’s surroundings has been disputed for about six years. The beginnings of the struggle were struck by a sculptor who died last May 2023 Martti Aiha and the construction company SRV by publicizing its so-called Urbaana project.

Instead of a plan for one block, the plan that developed from the idea would have opened up the entire valley from the Parliament Building and the Pikkuparlament to the Autotalo block, and partly even further to the southwest towards Lapinlahti and Ruoholahti. There was talk of a “mini-city” entity.

However, the city rejected the plan. Along the way, the Urbaana project and its more advanced models than the original have been commented passionately for and against by numerous communities and individuals, always ex-prime minister Paavo from Lippo down to.

Helsinki organized a survey in the spring of 2022 on the Kerro kantasi online service about additional construction in the area. In the service, the people of Helsinki share their opinions on issues that are in the planning phase.

Many comments stated, according to the city of Helsinki’s press release, that the area is currently a backwater and needs development.

Addition construction was seen as an exciting direction of development, and ambition and a high standard were hoped for in terms of architecture, the release says.

Helsinki also asks the townspeople for feedback on future competition proposals and ideas for their further development. At the same time, Helsinki promises that the received public feedback will be used in the judging of the architecture competition.

Four offices have been invited to the competition: ARCO, Arkkitehtoimisto Opus, JKMM Architects and PES-Architects. The winner is supposed to be chosen in April 2024. After the competition, the preparation of the site plan change will be started based on the proposal that won the competition.

In addition to the city, the architects of the architectural competition are the insurance company Lähi-Tapiola, which takes care of the investors’ wealth, Kiinteistövarainhoito.

Read more: Kamppi Autotalo’s parking lot wants to be built into a business space

Read more: The “mini-city” planned for the core of Helsinki is finally turned upside down – the construction company SRV withdrew its application