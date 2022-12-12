Abdullah Abu Daif (Aden, Cairo)

Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani praised the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in support of easing the impact of the siege imposed by the terrorist Houthi militia on the city of Taiz, pointing out that the militias use the file of prisoners and the humanitarian file as a material for blackmail and pressure, and refuse to achieve any real progress in this file.

Al-Eryani said in an interview with Al-Ittihad: The international and governmental efforts to open the main roads and lift the Houthi siege imposed on the city of Taiz, which millions of civilians have paid for 8 years ago, collided with the intransigence of the terrorist militias, which continued to tighten the siege and imposed additional restrictions on the movement of civilians. and the movement of goods between governorates and cities. Residential neighborhoods and homes were targeted with artillery, mortar and sniper fire, leaving civilians dead and wounded, mostly women and children.

He said: The Yemeni government, with the support of the brothers in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, tended to construct and equip an alternative road network to alleviate the burden of the siege and alleviate the suffering of civilians by launching work on the “Taiz – Al-Turbah” road and the “Health – Karba” road. And the rehabilitation of the “Hayjat Al-Abd” road, funded by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, in addition to the “Al-Kadha-Al-Bireen” road, with the support of the UAE.

Al-Eryani revealed that the Houthi militia uses the file of prisoners and the humanitarian file as a material for blackmail, pressure and bargaining, and has refused to achieve any real progress in this file since the signing of the Stockholm Agreement, which provided for the exchange of prisoners and abductees on the basis of “all for all”.

He said, “The government side showed great flexibility in this file and made concessions to achieve progress in the negotiations, despite the injustice we feel in exchanging Houthi leaders and elements that were captured on the battle fronts, with hundreds of kidnapped politicians, media professionals, journalists, human rights activists and activists who were kidnapped by the militias from their homes and businesses, and subjected in their detention centers to various kinds of torture.” Psychological and physical torture, and it came to the liquidation of a number of them under torture in light of the international silence applied.

He added, “Despite the attempt by terrorist militias to influence the government’s ability to carry out its duties and fulfill its obligations towards the people in terms of salaries and services by targeting the infrastructure of oil facilities, which, despite the small quantities exported, are the main source of the public budget, the government is determined to face these challenges and do everything possible.” It is necessary to preserve the capabilities of the state and the people, secure oil exports, deter terrorist threats to infrastructure, economic facilities and international navigation, and limit the effects of these attacks on the economic and humanitarian side, which is deteriorating as a result of the war. In his interview with Al-Ittihad, Minister Muammar Al-Eryani considered that the terrorist Houthi militia took advantage of the UN armistice that was announced last April to loot oil revenues from derivatives ships coming through the port of Hodeidah, at a time when it evaded the implementation of its obligations.

He said: The coup militia imposed illegal levies on travelers through Sana’a International Airport, escalated operations to mobilize fighters and stockpiled smuggled weapons, and lured and recruited thousands of children through the so-called “summer centers” and military shows that it organized in the areas under its control. It also escalated its terrorist attacks by targeting Economic and vital facilities such as oil and commercial ports in Shabwa and Hadramout governorates.

Dismantle terrorism

Al-Eryani indicated that the National Defense Council decided to classify the “Houthis” as terrorist militias in accordance with the Crimes and Penalties Law, the Arab Convention for Combating Terrorism, and international and regional agreements ratified by the Republic of Yemen, stressing that the decision aims to dismantle the terrorist structure of the militias, stop their attacks on the vital interests and capabilities of the Yemeni people, and secure movement Navigation and global energy supplies, and the protection of Yemenis who are subjected on a daily basis to repressive practices.

He stressed that the government is continuing to study the procedures and mechanisms to implement the decision and deal with these attacks through a matrix of policies in the economic, political, security and military tracks, and to approve implementation plans for them, including mitigating the obligations stipulated in the collapsed UN armistice clauses and the Stockholm Agreement and other facilities it provided. The government, taking into account the study of alternatives to reduce the side effects on the Yemenis in the areas under the control of the Houthis, and neutralize the commercial and industrial sector and humanitarian activity by ensuring the normal flow of goods and merchandise.