Find a side Elite is crucial these days, and the best players at that position have never been more valuable.
As soon as you start your new save from Soccer Manager 2022you need to make sure that you are well provisioned in the pointer position.
Once you’ve chosen your new right back, it’s time to focus on the left. Whatever your budget, here’s a rundown of the best options available in FM22 after the winter update.
On the PSG transfer list, you can acquire Kurzawa for just €2.8 million. It’s no longer the elite option it used to be, but for a smaller team it’s perfect. At 28, he still has ink left in the cartridge.
Gunter’s price of €7.1 million it’s quite high, but not too far from what you’ll have to pay to find a good left-back on a budget.
Balenziaga, 33 years old and with a contract about to expire in Bilbao, is available for only €3.6 million. With 14 in marking, he is an interesting signing.
With so many years of high-level experience under his belt, Young is a good acquisition for €2.1 million. Take advantage of it now because he will soon be 36 years old and will begin to end his career.
You’ll often see Grimaldo transfer within the first few months of a rescue. Your starting price of €16.5 million it is more than fair and is likely to improve in the coming years.
Speaking of excellent crosses, Biraghi boasts a 17 for this stat. If you are looking for such a threat on your side, it is available for €14 million.
If you’re lucky, you could get Max for less than €24 million. His 17 attack rating makes him a valuable asset, as does his 16 in mid.
Lodi can leave Madrid for a few €24 millionwhich is not bad at all for a 23-year-old who still has a lot of room for improvement.
Tagliafico has been regularly signed by high-level teams since the beginning of the year, because there are not many left-backs of his level for €35 million.
One of the most versatile players you will meet, Zinchenko is free to leave City for a few €38 million. For that price, you’ll get a left back who can rank as high as an attacking midfielder.
