Ankara, Damascus (Al Ittihad)

Turkey has resumed its artillery and missile bombardment of the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Tal Rifaat and Ayn al-Arab, northeast of Aleppo, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that his country will “uproot its thorns with its own hands” in northern Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a gathering in Samsun, northern Turkey: “The United States has sent between 4 and 5 thousand trucks loaded with weapons to the Kurdish People’s Protection Units in northern Syria, and despite my talk about that over and over again, they never care.”

The Anatolia news agency quoted the Turkish president as saying that he informed the American side that Turkey is an ally of the United States within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). We have no other choice.”

Yesterday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that 3 members of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units had been neutralized by military operations and shelling in northern Syria.

“The three terrorists were preparing to launch an attack on the Operation Peace Spring area,” the ministry said in a statement.