The new year starts in the Community of Madrid with several events in the streets of the region. The 112 Emergency service responded to 8% fewer calls during the night, compared to last year. Likewise, on this occasion there have been more warnings for fights and assaults and traffic accidents, while fires and alcohol poisoning are reduced. On the other hand, the Municipal Police of the capital have had to travel to Vallecas to treat a person injured by a knife.

Between midnight and 9:00 a.m. this Wednesday, 112 has received a total of 2,867 calls throughout the region. The balance shows a reduction in alerts during this period, although more events related to road traffic and violent altercations have been observed. During this period, Emergencies have attended to around thirty accidents, which is 11% more than a year ago. Along these lines, there is also a 5% increase in alerts for brawls and attacks, with 192 cases, as announced by the Security and Emergency Agency.

The assistance for Alcohol poisonings have decreased this New Year’s Eve by 22%, with 143 incidents, according to the balance of the Security and Emergency Agency throughout the Community. Fires are also reduced by 8%. In this case, what happened in the slums of San Fernando de Henares stands out. The flames have left no injuries or carbon monoxide poisoning. At dawn, when 112 received the notification, a team of six firefighter units went to the area, where they were able to control the fire within an hour.

Events in the capital

In the capital, the Madrid Municipal Police had to manage 1,060 incidents, mostly due to noise-related notices (342). They also performed in 14 cases per bottle and 74 fights with aggression. The Samur-Civil Protection emergency services have carried out 148 interventions, most of them for alcohol poisoning and attacks, especially in young people and in nightclub environments. Emergencies Madrid highlights that during the night no serious traffic accidents had to be attended to, only two motorcycle accidents and very minor ones.

Among the brawls, the assault with a knife on a man between 40 and 45 years old at kilometer 16 of the M-40, in Vallecas, around 2:30 hours of the morning. The person had several wounds all over his body, although these were not deep. He also had a possible fracture in his arm. The Samur-Civil Protection troops transferred him as potentially serious to the Gregorio Marañón hospital.

Likewise, firefighters from the Madrid City Council have carried out 64 interventions, the majority 39 due to fire, especially in the trash bins and containers, which are usually provoked and isolated, although in some cases it has affected a vehicle parked nearby. The most notable fire was on Almanzora Street, in the Moncloa-Aravaca district, where a gazebo with a pergola in the garden of a chalet burned in its entirety. As it is a ZAC area, it has been extinguished jointly between the Community Fire Department and the City Council.

Another fire stands out in housing on a tenth floor on Avenida Rafael Alberti in Vallecas that broke through the facade and with a lot of smoke in the stairwell. Firefighters attacked the fire internally and also by scale and four people had to be treated for mild smoke poisoning. The rest of the firefighting interventions have been, above all, rescues of people trapped in elevators.