Coffee is not only the morning fuel for millions of people around the world, but it is also Your waste could play a revolutionary role in the construction industry. A recent study published in Journal of Cleaner Production has shown that leftover coffee grounds (SCG), when properly treated, can significantly improve the properties of concrete, an essential material in construction.

Transforming a waste into a resource

The dumping of organic waste, such as coffee grounds, in landfills contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissionsespecially methane, which has a climate impact 21 times greater than carbon dioxide. Faced with this challenge, researchers have found a method to recycle this waste, giving it valuable use as a partial replacement for sand in concrete.

What is pyrolization

He key process is pyrolizationa technique that involves heating coffee grounds in an oxygen-free environment at temperatures of 350°C or higher. This procedure converts the remains into biochar, a porous, carbon-rich material.

The study revealed that biochar obtained at 350 °C (called 350CBC) can replace up to 15% of sand in concrete mixes, achieving a 29.3% increase in resistance to the compression of the resulting structures compared to conventional concrete.

The success of the 350CBC is attributed to three main factorsyes:

Improved adhesion: The biochar interacts effectively with the cement paste, creating a more robust microstructure.

Structural reinforcement: The pores of the biochar allow the cement to penetrate and strengthen the mixture.

Internal curing: Water stored in the pores of the biochar is gradually released, improving the curing process.

In contrast, when coffee grounds are subjected to higher temperatures (500 °C), the resulting biochar has a more fragile structure that reduces the strength of the concrete.

Sustainable progress

The research not only opens the door to a sustainable method of managing coffee waste, but also offers environmental and economic benefits. Using coffee grounds to partially replace sand in concrete could reduce the extraction of this natural resource and reduce carbon emissions associated with the transportation and production of traditional materials.