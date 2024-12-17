Other users on TikTok pointed out a possible link to the Bible, as Proverbs 28:6 says, “Better is a poor man who walks in integrity than a rich man who is crooked in his ways.”

Finally, some people online pointed out that the distance between the shooting site and the McDonald’s where Mangione was seen is 286 miles (just over 460 kilometers). However, according to Google Mapsthe distance is actually 279 miles (449 kilometers).

Whatever the distance between it and Manhattan, the location of this McDonald’s has given rise to some conspiracy theories, as can be seen in the work of a Reddit user who took the trouble to document the numerous links between the board game Monopoly ( Monopoly) and the shootout.

First, they noted that the backpack found in Central Park by police contained gambling money. They also indicated that Altoona is the headquarters of the Pennsylvania Railroad, one of the four railroads for sale in the standard American version of the game. Finally, the poster highlighted the fact that McDonald’s ran a promotional campaign with the game for decades, although it was briefly discontinued at the turn of the century after a massive fraud scandal which involved, among dozens of others, a key employee and Gennaro “Jerry” Colombo, who claimed to be a member of the Colombo crime family.

And, well, the CIA

Some conspiracy theorists in X also try to claim that Mangione is a “scapegoat” or a “CIA infiltrator,” a typical suggestion following any high-profile shooting. One claim is that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was somehow involved because her brother, the former mayor of Baltimore, once mentioned Mangione’s grandfather, a well-known businessman, in an interview on The Baltimore Sun. However, beyond comments like “suspicious” or “well, well, well”, there seems to be little interest in this matter, even among conspiracy theorists.

One of the more interesting theories that circulated over the weekend on Reddit claimed that the mysterious drones seen in New Jersey in recent weeks are being used to “try to distract us from the United Healthcare uprising.”

As with almost every other major incident that has occurred in the United States in the last century, for some people it comes down to one idea: “It’s a psychological operation,” wrote an account called “Illuminati Eyes” as part of a post of 1,000 words in X that has been viewed 4.6 million times.

Having explained why this is a psychological operation (typically carried out by a government to influence the beliefs of a target audience), the account concludes: “Luigi did not kill Brian Thompson, the deep state did.” “. 3/10 psychological operation-lazy execution, but it works.”

