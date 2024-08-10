Ciudad Juárez— An alleged thief from a convenience store in the Partido Doblado neighborhood was brought to trial by a control judge from the Bravos Judicial District.

The District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone reported on the judicial resolution, after the continuation of the initial hearing in which evidence was presented that showed the probable participation of the man in events that occurred on July 4, inside a commercial establishment at number 1234 of Camino Regional Street.

At that point, Jorge Alejandro SM entered and threatened the employees with a sharp weapon to demand the money that was in the cash register.

Following the decision to bind the case to proceedings, the judge in charge of the case set a two-month deadline for the completion of the additional investigation.