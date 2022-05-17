Netflix continues betting on the realization of Latin American productions: Mexico, Colombia, Chile and of course Argentina which in recent months has been successful with the series “The Fringe” Y “The kingdom”also with tape “Hail”among other.

To these programs will be added the film “The God’s anger”, which was already presented a few weeks ago and generated expectation in the public for its plot and the protagonists.

What is known about “The Wrath of God”?

“The God’s anger” It is an adaptation of the novel “The slow death of Luciana B.” written by Guillermo Martinez. It is directed by Sebastián Schindel and composed of an attractive cast: Diego Peretti (“The Kingdom”), Juan Minujín (“The Marginal”) and Macarena Achaga (Luis Miguel, the series).

Diego Peretti (“The Kingdom”), Juan Minujín (“The Marginal”) and Macarena Achaga (Luis Miguel, the series). They are the protagonists of “The Wrath of God”. Photo: Netflix.

What is “The Wrath of God” about?

According to the official Netflix synopsis:

Luciana’s relatives are mysteriously dying one after another, and the circle tightens around her. The presence of her boss, an enigmatic writer with suspicious behavior, looms over the events behind a veil of terror.

While doing the impossible to save her sister Valentina, the only relative she has left alive, Luciana finds herself at a crossroads between reason and death. In the race against time to bring her truth to light, she seals a blood pact to consummate her revenge.

Luciana’s relatives are mysteriously dying one after another in “The Wrath of God.” Photo: Netflix.

When does “The Wrath of God” premiere on Netflix?

“The Wrath of God” will premiere on Netflix on June 15 and after it will come other Argentine productions from the platform such as “The photographer and the postman: the crime of Cabezas”, “Pipa”, “Palermo Division”, “Elena Sabe” and “Matrimillas”.

Trailer for “The Wrath of God”: