The New England Patriots have announced this morning, according to what was reported by the NFL Network, that the Vince Wilforka former defensive lineman for the club for 11 seasons, was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the franchise.

Wilfork, retired since 2016, was part of the titles of superbowl from the Patriots in 2004, which was his first season in the league, and in 2014, which oddly enough, was his last with New England, and then spent the last 2 years as a pro with the Patriots. Houston Texans.

“It is my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection. For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history.Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said.

Outstanding track record

In his 13 years on the gridirons, Vince Wilfork was selected 5 times to the Pro Bowl, in addition to being selected to the first All Pro team once, and 3 times to the second.

“His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a great man with an even bigger personality and a big heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I can’t wait to present you with your Patriots Hall of Fame jacket.Kraft added.

The contribution of this great defensive specialist helped the Patriots to be in the top 10 of points allowed to the New England defense on 8 occasions, for which he has received a more than deserved tribute to an impeccable career.