Although temperatures have begun to rise in much of the country. A cold front is arriving in the United States and will affect several areas. California is facing a dangerous snow storm in which winds of more than 200 kilometers per hour are expected. Which will make it the biggest snowfall of the year in the state.

The mountains of California and Nevada have to prepare because a snow storm will occur over the weekend creating potentially deadly conditions throughout the Sierra Nevada and surrounding areas, as a large accumulation of snow is expected to affect various roads and neighborhoods.

The National Weather Service in Reno has warned that the amount of snow could exceed three meters. Since the early hours of this Friday it has already started to snow in the region. But the intensity of the storm will increase throughout the day. Up to 10 centimeters of snow per hour are expected today, in addition to strong winds.

Conditions will not improve in the coming days. Authorities are warning that the weather will remain cold throughout the weekend, Therefore, winter storm warnings are in effect for the Northern and Central Sierra, including Lake Tahoe.

Climate experts warn that storms of that magnitude are rare, so Residents must wait for road closures and damage to electrical infrastructure over prolonged periods. Residents of the area are asked to have food and water, as well as a source of heat that they can turn to for several days.

The accumulation of several centimeters of snow is expected.

What will cause the heavy snowfall in California?

A huge area of ​​low pressure moving into the northern Pacific Ocean will bring cold air to the West Coast. But The constant flow of humidity will be what will cause the significant fall of snow.

In addition to the snowfall, the inhabitants of the area They must take their precautions because strong gusts of wind are expected that will exceed 88 kilometers per hour. Although at higher elevations conditions indicate that winds of up to 145 miles per hour or 233 kilometers per hour could be recorded, which will cause trees to fall and power outages.

Road conditions have already begun to be adverse., there have already been some accidents in the area and it will be essential for drivers to use chains. Although it would be best to avoid the area.

Due to the warnings, some areas have already been closed. The ski resorts around Lake Tahoe are not receiving visitors and Yosemite National Park was closed as of last night and will remain that way at least until Sunday.