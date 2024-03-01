One million Italians 'guardian angels' of people with speech disorders. Caregivers who act as 'communication partners' of patients, often also affected by swallowing problems. These are cases in which caregivers provide key help in organizing and managing meals in conjunction with the speech therapist. The European Speech Therapy Day which is celebrated on 6 March is dedicated to their “crucial role”. Like every year, in the week in which the anniversary falls – from 4 to 8 March – the Federation of Italian Speech Therapists (FLI) opens a direct line with citizens. By calling 345.2754760 between 10am and 12pm, it will be possible to obtain information on the main language problems and patient assistance. The experts are also available at the email address [email protected]. All information on the website www.fli.it.

“Even for patients with speech problems – explain the speech therapists – the caregiver is a fundamental pillar. Of the 3 million in Italy who assist many patients, around a third are responsible for supporting those who follow speech therapy treatments. Caregivers can contribute to the prevention and re-education of communication and swallowing disorders, and are also a 'communication bridge' in dialogue with people with dementia and aphasia such as Bruce Willis. They act through the use of codified approaches and with a series of actions and strategies shared with family, friends and other professionals to encourage dialogue and interaction”.

“Speech therapists – states Tiziana Rossetto, speech therapist and president of Fli – recognize the crucial role of the caregiver in the management of the patient and the fragile person with speech disorders. Our collaboration with these reference figures has been a consolidated practice since well before 2020 , the year of the pandemic, in which their value in the social fabric fully emerged, and which increased over time. The collaboration with the caregiver therefore begins from the first meeting, with the writing of the medical history and the indirect evaluation through interviews and questionnaires, and continues gradually until follow-ups and discharge”.

The support of the caregiver “becomes fundamental in case of language disorders such as aphasia or communication-linguistic difficulties – underlines Ilaria Ceccarelli, Fli speech therapist (ASL Roma 4) – Here the caregiver acts as a communication partner through the use, for example , of codified approaches such as Communication Partner Training or Alternative Augmentative Communication, and with a series of actions and strategies shared with family, friends and other professionals to encourage dialogue and interaction”. Not only. “Even in cases of swallowing disorders – highlights Raffaella Citro, Fli speech therapist (Aou Ruggi D'Aragona, Salerno) – the caregiver provides key help in organizing and managing meals as agreed with the speech therapist in terms of food consistency , administration times, facilitating postures, with an important monitoring role for the safety of the assisted person, whose tastes and preferences, with the support of the caregiver, it will be possible to respect”.

“Moreover, in recent years – adds Anna Giulia De Cagno, speech therapist and vice-president of Fli – the fundamental role of the caregiver in indirect or mediated therapy has been established, especially for the developmental age, in which the speech therapist shares strategies with the reference figures to be used in everyday life contexts for adequate stimulation of socio-conversational and linguistic skills”.

“Furthermore – recalls Rossetto – when we talk about caregivers we must not forget that they are mostly women. It is on them that family care is even more burdened, according to estimates released by the Ministry of Social Affairs. Yet, their value in the social fabric is not recognized and does not receive the right dignity in relation to the work offered. Also because, according to data from the Higher Institute of Health, they are at greater risk for depressive symptoms (34% vs 14% in men) and in general due to a worsening of the overall state of health (67% vs 53%). Also for this reason, as throughout Europe, it was decided to dedicate the most important day of the year to the caregiver” for speech therapy, concludes President Fli who will be present on 6 March in the European Parliament in Brussels, together with the presidents of all the national associations of speech therapists affiliated to the European Speech and Language Therapy Association (Esla), to celebrate together the European Speech Therapy Day and the collaboration between caregivers and speech therapist.