the last omen of Bill Gates has come to pass, specifically the forecast he made about the monkeypox virus, focus of attention to the confirmed cases in Europe due to this virus. The billionaire warned of his arrival months ago, when no case had been diagnosed.

Bill Gates, in an interview granted to ‘Policy Exchange‘, spoke about “possible terrorist attacks” involving the monkeypox virus, and used the occasion to issue the following warning to governments around the world. A warning in order to be prepared for future pandemics and bioterrorist attacks. “We must be ready ‘at any cost’ to stop disasters like smallpox terror attacks“, he said in the first place.

At the same time, he provided various advice to countries in the fight against monkeypox. One of the solutions proposed by the founder of Microsoft was the immediate disposal of “germ sets”in addition to investing money in development and research in the face of a possible pandemic, with the aim of being prevented and having a response plan.

On the other hand, he argued that these types of epidemics could be worse than the current ones. “There are epidemics caused naturally, and others caused by bioterrorismwhich could even be worse than the ones we experience today”. In fact, it is not the first time that Bill Gates has warned about the need to make a significant investment to avoid future pandemics. He already mentioned it in his book ‘How to prevent the next pandemic‘.

In it, the North American businessman advised giving scientists better tools to investigate and develop new ways to combat viruses. “We need to develop the systems that will allow us to make new treatments much faster in the future.”

The number of confirmed cases rises in Spain

Confirmed cases of monkeypox continue to rise. Of all the cases registered globally, 51 have been confirmed in our country. The United Kingdom, with 70 confirmed cases, is the European country with the most registered cases of this virus, while Portugal has 37. France, Italy, Belgium, Sweden or Germany have also detected cases.

In the rest of the world, Canada confirmed five cases, the United States and Australia two, while Brazil has detected a suspected case. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there are a total of 269 ​​confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox.