Guanajuato.- After 11 days of the child under 13 John David Martinez was reported missing in Irapuato, Guanajuato, queen mary of the Angels The minor’s mother confessed that his sentimental partner was an active municipal police officer who named Michelangelo who “beaten to death” to the kid.

It was until this Tuesday, May 24, that the woman broke the silence and revealed that she witnessed how her partner beat Juan David until he took his life.

Reyna María was honest with the media because it was she herself who summoned journalists to confess why she did not reveal that the alleged disappearance was actually a murder case.

The mother revealed to the media that her partner has been an active municipal police officer since 2018 and that she had had a love relationship with him for five years. She explained that during this time in which they remained together she did witness mistreatment of her son, but she never reported it “out of fear”, because she kept her entertained with her family and her children.

According to a broadcast of the interview shared by El Sol de Irapuato, Reyna María mentioned that these attacks against Juan David had been occurring for three years, since Miguel Ángel had “taken a grudge against him.”

He added that his neighbors witnessed the aggression and punishment of his son, but pointed out that they did not get involved for fear that the man would do something to them because he was a police officer.

Regarding how the murder happened, Reyna reported that it was at night when Miguel Ángel “N” locked her in a room of the home located in the Urbi Villa del Rey subdivision and then began to beat Juan David.

She mentioned that when she was released from the room, she found her son still alive, but in agony until he stopped breathing and died.

“I came out, he was still alive, I touched his stomach, because it hurt, I told him to call an ambulance and he didn’t do it… about half an hour passed and then my son couldn’t breathe anymore”Juan David’s mother recounted.

He added that, after noticing Juan David, Miguel Ángel took the body of the 13-year-old minor and put it in a black bag and went out into the street with a flashlight to dump the body.

Although so far the location of the minor’s body is known, the mother believes that the body was thrown in a dump near the neighborhood where they live.

Reyna said that Miguel Ángel’s plan did not stop there because being a police officer, he asked him to go report the disappearance of Juan David and to say that he had escaped from his house.

“He told me to file a complaint with the Public Ministry. That Saturday, May 14, was the last time I saw him”detailed Reyna.

She said that it was not until days later that the investigative police arrested her and attacked her so that she would reveal what happened and for that reason her sentimental partner was arrested.