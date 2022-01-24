The world of sports and Colombians wished the cyclist a speedy recovery on Monday Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadier) who crashed into a bus on a highway near Bogotá while training and suffered polytrauma for which he will undergo surgery.

Soccer player Radamel Falcao García, striker for the Spanish Rayo Vallecano, assured that he expects a “prompt and successful recovery” from the winner of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia. “All of Colombia with you in this painful moment. Let’s protect and take care to cyclists on all roads in Colombia,” said the veteran soccer player on Twitter.

Messages from ‘Superman’ and Caterine

Along the same lines, Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López, an Astana runner, expressed himself, who wrote: “Our profession is full of risks, speedy recovery Egan Bernal.”

Tao Geoghegan, the Colombian’s teammate at Ineos and champion of the Giro d’Italia in 2020, noted on Twitter that “it is horrible to read about Egan’s fall”, so he awaits hopeful news.

What happened, he said, is a reminder of how dangerous cycling training can be. He also expressed his support for the cyclist Einer Rubio, a rider for the Movistar team, who said that it is “unfortunate to hear about the accident” and said that “regardless of how the events were, we must always remember that life is one and the road is everybody”. “Prompt recovery, remember that they always wait for us at home,” he said.

Our profession is of many risks, speedy recovery @Eganbernal 🙏🙏🙏 – Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (@SupermanlopezN) January 24, 2022

The former Colombian athlete Caterine also spoke Ibarguen, who also left an emotional message for Bernal.

“Very sad with the news of @Eganbernal’s accident during his training. I understand what you are going through in this difficult moment, stay strong champion and speedy recovery so that you can return to the tracks to continue reaping triumphs.”

Very sad with the news of the accident @Eganbernal during your training. I understand what you are going through in this difficult moment, stay strong champion and speedy recovery so that you return to the tracks to continue reaping triumphs. pic.twitter.com/vNmsXZLgj8 – Caterine Ibargüen (@tripleCIbarguen) January 24, 2022

In addition to the athletes, Colombians in general also wished the 25-year-old cyclist a speedy recovery from what happened during training, in which he was accompanied by cyclists such as Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz and Colombian Daniel Martínez.

“We wish our beloved champion Egan Bernal a speedy recovery after the accident he suffered while training with his teammates. We trust that his state of health will evolve satisfactorily and that he can continue reaping triumphs for Colombia,” said President Iván Duque.

The governor of the department of Cundinamarca, Nicolás García, also spoke, saying: “Prompt recovery for our champion Egan Bernal. We know that this accident will not stop the great work he does every day to raise the name of the department and the country.” .

EFE