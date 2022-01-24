The team at Creative Assembly shared their thoughts on this hotly contested topic with us.

The NFT They have been a popular topic lately in the video game industry, as some companies betting on the blockchain have benefited greatly. SEGA is one of the many interested studios, and due to its connection with Creative Assemblyresponsible for the upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3, took advantage of a recent interview to question the team about this.

We know that Sega has said some things about itMark SinclairMark Sinclair, Warhammer 3 campaign designer, was the one who shared with 3DJuegos the vision of the entire studio. According to his words, they have closely investigated the subject, but always carefully, as they are well aware of the differences of opinion and concerns of the community.

“We know that Sega has said some things about it,” said the designer. “They have Connection with Creative Assembly, so what they say, gets done, however, we also see the issue with the environmental impact you have, because we understand everyone’s differences of opinion and concerns.

According to Sinclair, entering the world of NFTs is not something that can simply be done blindly, as it has to be analyzed carefully. extreme care. Even so, and as he says, the studio will have to accept the final decision of SEGA, who continues to strengthen his bet with registered trademarks in Japan.

Our interview with the developers behind Total War: Warhammer 3 also revealed their decision to abandon naval combat, as well as a possible console version of the RTS. Also, the studio ensures that this installment will be the perfect starting point for any player.

