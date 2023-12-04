The World Health Organization praised the signing of the “COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health” by 123 countries and said that climate change leads to increased health risks in all regions of the world, including millions of people at risk of heat-related diseases, food insecurity, infectious diseases, and poverty.

During his speech at the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed:

Consider the climate crisis as both a health crisis.

The absence of Health Day from the twenty-seven Conferences of the Parties, despite its importance in relation to climate change.

Praise and thanks to the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which gave health no less importance than the climate and the changes it is witnessing.

There are serious threats to health due to climate change.

The importance of health frameworks in the world in confronting and confronting the effects of climate change on health.

The number of deaths of people over the age of 65 years has increased due to high temperatures.

Every year 7 million people lose their lives due to air pollution.

Fossil fuels contribute to the rise and spread of malaria and cholera.

The importance of the health community’s role in all issues discussed within the Conference of the Parties.

The role of health work in mitigating the effects of climate change.

It is necessary for health frameworks to participate with leaders of countries and presidents in the efforts made to combat climate change.

Calling on health ministers to advocate for the climate and raise awareness of the importance of climate change due to its threats to health.

Climate and health declaration

123 countries approved the declaration, which is the first of its kind by governments.

Launched in partnership with the World Health Organization.

It aims to create health systems to address the health repercussions of climate change.

Focuses on human health and improving quality of life and livelihoods.

Strengthening ways of cooperation between sectors to reduce emissions.

Received $300 million in funding from the Global Fund for Health Systems Preparation.

The Rockefeller Foundation has committed $100 million to scaling climate solutions.

Britain allocated 54 million pounds.

On the other hand, Spanish Vice President Teresa Ribera stressed that rich countries must finance plans to combat climate change, adding that the world needs to facilitate and accelerate climate decision-making.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Spanish Vice President Teresa Ribera confirmed:

There is an urgent need to ensure climate safety, which can only be achieved by reducing emissions.

The need to facilitate and accelerate decisions made towards the environment.

The need to invest in methods of production and consumption.

Working to cover and finance the needs of economically disadvantaged communities around the world and solve climate problems.

Differences in financial participation between parties to search for ways to reduce emissions and finance less economic countries.