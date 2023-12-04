Before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Monetochka was becoming a superstar in Russia.

She had released two successful lyrical pop albums, landed endorsement deals with brands like Nike and Spotify, and was scheduled to appear and sing a new song in the opening scene of the Netflix adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina.”

But President Vladimir V. Putin’s military action derailed everything. Netflix postponed the series. The big advertising deals, which made up more than half of Monetochka’s income, disappeared. And, after making a series of anti-war statements and fleeing Russia, she was branded a foreign agent in January.

But Monetochka, a 25-year-old singer-songwriter — who now lives in Lithuania and has recently been touring the United States — said exile had lifted the burden of caring about what she says and that it was worth the price.

“You can scream, rant, write whatever songs or poems you want — and this, of course, means a lot to me,” said Monetochka, or Monedita, whose real name is Liza Gyrdymova.

She is just one of many Russian music stars rebuilding their careers outside their homeland after taking a stand against the invasion. Now, forced to operate at a distance from most of her followers and, in many cases, labeled as traitors by her government, they are adopting tour itineraries that fit the new geography of the Russian diaspora.

Until now, the millions of Russian speakers outside Russia have been supporting the artists. On November 18, a Monetochka concert in Zurich brought together almost 700 fans. They all spoke Russian.

On stage, Monetochka recognized the changes. “For all these songs and these views and beliefs, friends, I was granted the rank of foreign agent,” she said. The crowd applauded and she sang a song criticizing Russian Internet censorship.

To broaden their appeal, some exiled artists, including Face, a Russian rapper, have considered switching to English. But Monetochka, who rose to fame in part thanks to the poetry of her subversive lyrics, said he couldn’t imagine achieving a similar depth of expression in a language other than Russian. She plans to release a new album in the spring, which she said would reflect her anger at the war, but also the hope she felt for herself since she became a mother last year.

With young, tech-savvy music listeners in Russia always one step ahead of government censorship, he said he never expected to completely lose access to his fans in Russia. His pacifist stance had also won new fans in Ukraine.

While Russian musicians who supported the war were rewarded with greater popularity and wealth, those who left have felt financial impacts.

Monetochka said she knew her income would be affected. She is now touring more and performing in smaller venues. She said she was also considering going beyond music and putting on plays that would be subtitled for non-Russian speakers.

But for now, he said, he still makes enough from concerts and streaming to produce new music — and that’s what matters.

“Everyone I know after this relocation feels a surge of inspiration,” he said. “And I repeat, this is the most important thing—not the money, but the songs.”

By: PAUL SONNE and ALEX MARSHALL