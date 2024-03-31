Gaza (Union)

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, expressed his grave concern about the condition and safety of 100 patients and 50 health workers inside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, with hostilities surrounding it.

Adhanom said in a statement, “The repeated refusals not only prevented us from reaching patients, but also led to the disruption of other critical life-saving operations, by dispersing limited resources.”

This comes after the UN official reported that the World Health Organization and its partners were forced to postpone a “very complex” joint mission to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza due to delays in procedures.