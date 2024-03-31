Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo, Aden)

A recent UN report revealed that approximately 89% of internally displaced people in Yemen are unable to meet their daily food needs, due to the worsening vulnerabilities and the erosion of the ability to withstand and adapt after 10 years of conflict.

Experts and officials warned of the worsening food crisis, the specter of hunger, and the widespread spread of malnutrition among children, due to the continuation of the war sparked by the Houthi group 10 years ago, and the ongoing violations. The United Nations issued a global appeal to provide $2.7 billion to fund humanitarian aid this year in Yemen.

The United Nations confirmed that 17 million Yemenis face the specter of hunger during the year 2024, as a result of the lack of funding and the impact of the Houthi escalation in the southern Red Sea. The World Health Organization stated that about 2.4 million children under the age of five suffer from acute malnutrition.

Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights, Nabil Abdel Hafeez, said that the food situation is witnessing a major and dangerous challenge, especially for children, which portends dire consequences, warning that the food shortage crisis is considered one of the most dangerous crises to the humanitarian and security situation in Yemen.

Abdul Hafeez stated in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the crimes committed by the Houthi group in Yemen constitute pressure on the legitimate government, which is reflected in the economic, commercial and food reality, calling for an international stance towards the crisis by providing greater food and humanitarian aid to alleviate this suffering. The need to take a stance towards the Houthi group and support the legitimate government so that the problems do not worsen.

According to the Global Hunger Index, Yemen witnessed the third worst levels of hunger in the world during 2023, and current pledges for food aid are alarmingly low, forcing the World Food Program to reduce its life-saving programmes.

For his part, Fahmi Al-Zubairi, director of the Human Rights Office in the capital Sanaa, said that Yemen is experiencing the worst food crisis in the world, with continued United Nations warnings of the seriousness of the humanitarian situation and food insecurity, as a large percentage of Yemenis depend on the aid of humanitarian and relief organizations, which has been reduced. Recently, it has led to food insecurity and the deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

Double the burden

Al-Zubairi explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the war and the Houthi violations had an impact on the economic aspect and doubled the burdens of the Yemenis who already suffer from deteriorating living conditions and high rates of hunger, acute malnutrition, poverty and unemployment, adding that the Houthi group uses starvation as a weapon of war.

He pointed out that the plundering of employee salaries ten years ago has caused an increase in the number of hungry, poor and needy people, in addition to a decrease in the flow of food and fuel to Yemeni markets due to the continued Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which has led to an increase in the costs of transportation, insurance and shipping.