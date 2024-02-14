The World Government Summit 2024 witnessed the launch of two strategic reports, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government, the summit’s knowledge partner, on the economic diversification index, achieving sustainable development goals, and the international model for government cooperation, in addition to the college’s issuance of the new version of the government resilience book. During the summit activities, the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government will participate in both the Arab Government Administration Forum and the Government Experience Exchange Forum.

Experts from the college also contribute to a number of global forums and councils within the World Summit. His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government, said that the college’s annual participation in the World Government Summit has, over a decade, constituted a strategic station for introducing the pioneering model of government administration and training on its best practices in the UAE. He pointed out that the college is focusing at this year's summit on the shape of future governments, exchanging experiences with those concerned in this field, and benefiting from the gathering of thought leaders, global experts, and decision makers from all over the world who participate in developing the necessary tools, policies, and models for future governments, in addition to highlighting the role of the UAE government. In strengthening and institutionalizing advanced, proactive and highly efficient government management tools. His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri stressed that government administration based on clear standards of excellence, efficiency and innovation has become a distinctive mark of government work in the Emirates, which is confirmed by many global data, the most recent of which is the “Global Index of Future Opportunities” report. 2024”, as the country ranked first globally in 20 indicators of readiness for the future.

He added that the college is keen to highlight its contributions and achievements in formulating government policies through its permanent presence in the sessions of the World Government Summit, and to benefit from the summit’s website, an international knowledge platform, to publish its latest reports and studies, as well as to benefit from the large international presence witnessed by the summit in forming new strategic and knowledge partnerships. .

The college actively participates in the summit dialogues and its specific initiatives that contribute to charting the paths of the future of government administrative work and its services, and consolidates the concepts and practices of sustainability in designing the work mechanisms of future governments and their programs and initiatives.

The college also presents a model for developing the capabilities and competencies of government administration by taking advantage of the uses of generative artificial intelligence, big data analysis techniques, digital educational programs and simulation training.

From the platform of the World Government Summit 2024, the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government launched two strategic reports during the summit, to enhance its role as a reference knowledge platform and a source for specialized qualitative research and studies.

The first report focuses on measuring economic diversification globally by analyzing the data of the Global Economic Diversification Index, which the college prepares and launches in cooperation with the World Government Summit annually. The second report reviews the path of the sustainable development goals for the year 2030 in the Arab world through the index and dashboard of sustainable development goals for the Arab region, which the college launches. In partnership with the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, especially after the UAE hosts the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in 2023.

During the World Government Summit, the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government shares expertise and knowledge on the best practices of government administration, and highlights the latest government administration outcomes in the areas of diversifying the economy, achieving sustainable development, and improving the quality of life. It also introduces the best practices of empowering government administrative talent and competencies. And exchanging views on the best formulas for designing future governments that achieve the highest goal of government work from the point of view of the UAE, which is to serve the people and make them happy.