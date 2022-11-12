The World Cup in Qatar is not only characterized by being the first to be held in the middle of the season. Another of the characteristic features of the tournament, the first in the Middle East, is that the five cities that will host the matches are a stone’s throw away. A fan will be able to see all the duels of the day. The longest distance is the 65 kilometers that separate Al Wakrah from Al Khor (40 kilometers as the crow flies).

Of course, with Doha as the nerve center and three venues, the longest route will be 46 kilometers and the shortest, only seven. Six of the eight stadiums that will host the matches have been built specifically for this event, and have been designed by such prestigious architects as Zaha Hadid.

Al Bait Stadium Al-Khor

On the sand and with the traditional black and white stripes, as if it were a Bedouin tent, the Al Bait stadium stands on the outskirts of Al Khor and is the venue for the opening match of the World Cup, with a Qatar-Ecuador side will play on November 20 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time). It has a total capacity of 61,000 seats, of which 1,000 are reserved for the press.

It will host, in addition to that opening match, another eight matches, including a semifinal.

Surroundings of the Al Bait stadium (in the background), at the beginning of November of this year /

Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP



Al Janoub Stadium Al-Wakrah

Designed by Zaha Hadid, the Al Janoub stadium will debut in the World Cup on November 22 with the match between France and Australia (8:00 p.m. in Spain). It is located in one of the oldest inhabited areas in the country, just over 20 kilometers from Doha, and its design resembles the sails of the ‘dhows’, a traditional boat of Arab origin and shallow draft that has been used mainly as a cargo ship.

It has 40,000 seats – which will be halved after the World Cup – and a retractable roof and will host six group stage matches and one round of 16 match.

General view of the Al Janoud stadium, during the sunset of November 10. /

Amr Abdullah Dalsh/REUTERS



Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Rayan

Built at the gateway to the desert and connected to the city of Al Rayyan by a high-speed rail line, more than 80% of the material used to build the stadium came from the original building, which was demolished in 2015. The design resembles the waves that frame it to the sand dunes and in the geometric patterns that surround the native flora and fauna.

It houses a shopping center and has a capacity for 60,000 spectators. The first game will be played on November 21 between the USA and Wales at 8:00 p.m. (in Spain). In total, six duels from the group stage and one from the round of 16 will be played there.

A soccer ball painted on the ground in front of the Ahmad bin Ali stadium. /

John Sibley/REUTERS



Al Thumama Stadium Rayan

Its completely circular design is inspired by the ‘gahfiya’, a traditional knit hat worn by men in Arab countries and began to be built in 2015.

The first game it will host will be Senegal-Holland, on November 21 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time). In total, six games of the group stage, one of the round of 16 and another of the quarterfinals, will be played at the Al Thumama green.

Al Thumama Stadium, behind a sign marking a pedestrian crossing in Doha. /

Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP



City of Education Stadium Rayan

The Education City Stadium, whose shape resembles that of an irregular diamond, was completed in 2020 and is integrated into the Qatar Foundation university campus. It occupies a space of 140,000 square meters and inside it has space for 40,000 spectators, which will be 20,000 after the World Cup.

The teams of Denmark and Tunisia (group D) will be the ones that open the stadium in the World Cup on November 22 (2:00 p.m. in Spain). In total, it will host six group stage matches, one in the round of 16 and another in the quarterfinals.

Exterior space of the Ciudad de la Educación stadium, during a match in December 2021. /

EFE



Khalifa International Stadium Doha

England and Iran (group B) will be the teams in charge of opening the race for the World Cup on the 21st (2:00 p.m. in Spain) at the renovated Khalifa International Stadium, renovated in 2017 and which has added 12,000 new seats, up to 40,000 . Its characteristic arches, which run the length of the pitch from goal to goal, remain in place, although they now have a canopy that improves the cooling system.

Inside, six matches of the group stage, round of 16 and third and fourth place will be played.

The Khalifa Stadium, during the sunset of November 9 in Doha. /

Hamad I Mohammed/REUTERS



Lusail Stadium lusail

There are about 80,000 spectators that fit in the Lusail stadium, the largest in Qatar, whose design resembles that of traditional Arab bowls. Its golden color, in fact, will fade over time, as if it were the typical aged metal crafts. In addition, it has a material, called ‘PTFE’, which protects it from the hot wind and prevents dust from entering, but magnificent light and provides shade.

Inaugurated in September of this year, it will debut in the World Cup with the Group C clash between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on November 22. In total, it will host six matches in the group stage, round of 16, quarters, a semifinal and the final.

A worker, outside the Lusail stadium. /

John Sibley/REUTERS



Stadium 974 Doha

It has 974 containers, which give it its name, and it is the only one located on the Doha waterfront. Designed by Fenwick Iribarren Architects, a Spanish studio, it was built with shipping containers and modular steel elements, reminiscent of the industrial and maritime history of the area. When the Worlds is over, it will be disassembled and can be reassembled in another location. Even as a different building.

It will open on the 22nd with Mexico-Poland in group C and will host six matches in the group stage and one in the round of 16.

The 974 Stadium, in Doha, in an image taken in December 2021. /

EFE



In total, 6,000 million euros have been invested in the eight stadiums. In a country where the temperature these days exceeds 30 degrees, one of the great claims of the stadiums is their air conditioning, in addition to sustainability. The great innovations in this sense coexist, however, with the restrictions imposed on women and with the fact that homosexuality is punishable by up to seven years in prison. And ‘The Guardian’ points out that they are

about 6,500 workers who would have died in the construction works of the enclosures between 2010 and 2020.