Simone dos Santos Rodrigues, 42, Flordelis’ biological daughter and one of the five accused in the process for the murder of Pastor Anderson do Carmo, was the last to be questioned this Saturday, 12, during the trial that has been taking place since last Monday. , 7, at the Niterói forum (Metropolitan Region of Rio). She is the only defendant who has her own lawyer – the other four defendants, including Flordelis, are defended by the same panel.

During her testimony, she said she felt “guilty” for the pastor’s death, for having incited her brother Flávio dos Santos, already convicted of firing the shots that killed Anderson do Carmo, to commit the crime, by telling him about the abuses. who suffered from the shepherd. But she denied planning the crime or asking her brother to kill the pastor.

Simone said that she was even forced to have sex with Anderson and that she had also caught the moment when the pastor introduced his finger into the vagina of one of her daughters, Rafaela, one night when Anderson invaded the room where they slept. She stated that she only had the courage to talk to her daughter about this episode after the pastor’s death.

Simone did not work and therefore depended on the family’s money, which was controlled by the pastor. In addition to forced sex, Simone says that on one occasion Anderson even asked her to touch his penis in exchange for handing over the requested money to attend to a routine issue. These episodes of abuse were not previously reported by the defendant, according to her due to “shame and fear of exposing the family”.

Simone stated that, when reporting these abuses to her brother Flávio, she imagined that he was going to attack the pastor and not kill him. She also said that on that occasion her brother asked her for the password to the family safe, and said nothing more.

Flordelis’ daughter claims that, at the time of the crime, in the early hours of June 16, 2019, she was with her boyfriend in an aparthotel in Barra da Tijuca (west of Rio), and that she was warned about it by phone, in a family connection. She then took an app car and went to Niterói – she planned to go to the family home, where the crime was committed, but redirected the route to the hospital, where she found the relatives. When she arrived, she said, she learned that the pastor was already dead.

When the family returned home, according to Simone, Flávio handed her a T-shirt and asked her to set it on fire. She even asked what it was, but he didn’t answer. She went to one of the bathrooms in the house and set the garment on fire, but it caused a lot of smoke, so she put out the fire and threw the shirt in the trash.

Simone denied having planned the murder of the pastor and also said that she never tried to poison him – she is also accused of attempted murder, for poisoning.

Flordelis’ daughter changed her version of having delivered R$5,000 to her sister Marzy Teixeira so that she could hire someone to kill the pastor, as she had said in previous statements. According to her, the first version was said in an attempt to protect the brothers.

Before Simone, the fourth defendant in the process, Marzy Teixeira, Flordelis’ affective daughter, testified. She endorsed reports of sexual abuse by Pastor Anderson do Carmo and admitted to having participated in thwarted plans to kill the pastor some time before his murder, but denied being involved in his death.

Marzy said that in the past he even planned the crime and asked his brother Lucas dos Santos to kill Carmo, but that the plan was unsuccessful. Lucas has already been convicted of having bought the pistol used by Flávio in the murder.

At the direction of the defense, as well as Flordelis and the other defendants, Marzy only answered questions from the defense and the jurors, through the court.

Asked by the jurors what an abuser deserves, Marzy was straightforward: “death”. Asked if it would be better to denounce or kill the pastor, she was slow to respond, but said: “it was better to denounce, but, at the moment of the explosion, I had already decided to kill”. Marzy’s speech made reference to the supposedly frustrated plans of the past, since, in the sequence, she again denied involvement in the plot that led to Carmo’s death.

Marzy’s testimony in the presence of the seven jurors followed the defense’s strategy of attributing the crime to a restricted group of Flordelis’ children, who would have reacted to Carmo’s alleged abuse. The prosecution disputes the version and attributes the command to Flordelis and the involvement of more children.

At the beginning of the testimony, Marzy said she was a victim of childhood sexual abuse by her biological grandmother’s brother. At another time, she said she was cornered by Carmo in the kitchen of the adoptive family’s house. At the time, she would have managed to free herself, but would have heard from the pastor that she “was a hot and had a big body”.

Then Marzy said she saw the pastor abuse two of his sisters – Anabel, who was said to have been caressed on the legs, and Simone, who was said to have had her pants down.

The interrogations ended at 18:20 and the debates between the prosecution and the defense should soon begin, which can last up to nine hours. Each party has two and a half hours to present its thesis, and then it is possible to reply by the prosecution and rejoinder of the defense, of two hours each.