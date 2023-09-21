The world celebrates the International Day of Peace on September 21st every year. The United Nations General Assembly designates this day to embody the ideals of peace: twenty-four hours of non-violence, twenty-four hours of ceasefire.

24 hours for which the besieged, displaced, affected, and forced to fight wars hope that these hours become a whole life, if they never end.

Today, in light of all the disasters we are witnessing, our world needs peace more than ever.

This year, the International Day of Peace coincides with the Summit on Sustainable Development Goals.

Sustainable peace means sustainable development, the goal of which is to establish more peaceful, just, inclusive and secure societies.

Achieving peace on the ground is not as easy as planning it on paper, which is what the international economic advisor at the United Nations Development Program referred to as Hashad.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, Hashad said: “It is part of the philosophy of the work of international organizations, led by the United Nations, but the reality is devoid of many “dreamy decisions.” There is a big gap between the decisions that are taken in the halls of the United Nations, and the decisions that are taken around the world.” .

Peace is not just a call to governments and states or to those who carry weapons. It is a call to erase all forms of harm. It is a call addressed to you, wherever you are, to reconsider yourself and your relationships with your people and your land.

Hashad added while speaking to the programme the morning On Sky News Arabia: “A true peace must be established on earth. Peace needs force. There is no peace by broadcasting statements or spreading rosy words. Peace needs a force to protect it.”

Bassem Hashad said: “Economic and strategic interests prevent achieving peace on earth. When resources are scarce, these interests always stand in the way of peace.”