Verstappen and Red Bull’s winning streak came to an end in Singapore, when the team had an off weekend and the Dutchman could only finish fifth.

There had been much talk before Carlos Sainz’s win that Verstappen’s run of success was bad for F1 and for TV viewers, and Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei also expressed the same sentiments.

When Suzuka was asked by Motorsport.com if looking at the bigger picture he saw Sainz and Ferrari’s victory in Singapore as good for Formula 1, the two-time world champion clearly said he disagreed. agreement.

“Honestly, I have no interest in that,” he said. “For me it was just that we were beaten, very clearly. I don’t think about what is good for F1.”

“I don’t think it’s necessarily bad what was happening in F1, because we were just better than everyone else. And if people can’t appreciate that, then they’re not real fans. But yeah, that’s the way it is.”

“For that reason I was also very relaxed, because we didn’t do well. Other people did a better job than us, so obviously they deserved to win. They shouldn’t win because people say it’s boring that we’re winning.”

When asked how he feels after having his winning streak ended in Singapore, Max replied: “I don’t have any emotions. I mean, we stopped winning for one race. These things happen.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“Before that we had won 10 in a row. Of course, I would have liked to win there too. But I also know that there will always be a weekend where you don’t win or where things go wrong. Unfortunately it happened in Singapore, but we just have to keep going and try again.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that the Milton Keynes team has completely shifted its efforts to the 2024 car, adding that this could allow its rivals to close the gap in the final part of the season. However, Verstappen remains convinced that he can win all the remaining races on the calendar.

“The regulations won’t change much,” the Dutchman said. “Of course, we had already planned our things in terms of updates. But I still think that from now on we can win every single race, even if there will be those who still bring updates. It’s normal for those who have had a difficult start to continue to develop longer to learn more things”.

“I think that’s what we’ve done in the past too. And then maybe someone might have some opportunities to win, but I still think our car is capable of winning every race.”

On his rivals’ failure to close the gap to Red Bull so far, he said: “I was more surprised at the start. All of us, I think, in the team expected it to be a very close season. And at first it wasn’t.”

“Then, of course, over the course of the year, I think it’s normal for people to start looking around and developing their own ideas, getting closer and closer. But for me it was more surprising in the beginning.”

Despite the dominance shown in 2023, Verstappen remains cautious about the prospects of the RB20 project. “It’s always hard to say too much,” he said. “Because it may sound great, it may seem incredible, but you don’t know what other people are coming up with, right?”

“I’ve often thought ‘this will be the right year’, but then you start again and maybe you’re behind again. In recent years I think we’ve always done a good job, but you never know if it’s enough or not.”

“For this reason, as a team, we prefer not to talk about it much. We’re just trying to continue finding things to improve the car. Then at the first race we’ll see where we are at.”