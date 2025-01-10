Valencia work on the Nou Mestalla restarted this Friday after a break of almost sixteen years and with a new project that includes a cover for its more than seventy thousand seats, for which the budget has not been made public at the moment and which, according to the construction license, It has to be finished in a maximum of 30 monthsthat is, in July 2027.

Valencia, which last October sent the execution project to the Valencia City Council, will hold a private event this Friday at the facility and has made public the details of the project through a statement and a video posted on social networks.

Redesigned by Fenwick Iribarren Architects, responsible for the initial 2006 project and some of the previous renovations, the Nou Mestalla must be finished by FCC Construction, which together with Bertolín was the company behind the first works.

According to the club, It will have capacity for 70,044 spectators and “will be a state-of-the-art stadium” which will be able to host “top category matches from both FIFA and UEFA, as well as major events.” It will have 6,500 “hospitality” seats.

Furthermore, the entity highlights that full integration into the city will facilitate its impact on its life and that it will count “with an important entertainment proposal 365 days a year”which includes restaurants, shops, an auditorium and also the club’s museum.

Valencia defends that the new stadium will have “a dynamic role” for its activity and economy and that “it is a key opportunity“for” economic and sporting growth. “”It will be a fundamental pillar in the generation of new sources of income and will contribute to consolidating our positioning and projection in the coming decades,” he states in his writing.





Regarding the design itself, the club assures that it reflects the spirit of the club and the Mediterranean. “Compositionally, it is a project of dynamic and wavy ribbons that chase and twist around each other to form the facades, stair towers and the podium that supports the building,” he explains.

Orange, the predominant color

a cover “translucent” will protect all seats “from the sun and rain” and will expand “the acoustic effect from the stands to the field.” Designed by ‘Schlaich Bergermann & Partner’, a photovoltaic installation will be implemented on it. Orange, one of the club’s reference colors, will be the predominant color in the stands and the bat, symbol of the city and the club, will take center stage.

Outside the venue, there will be the Benicalap sports center, the amount of which the club still has to pay to the council, and a square where the club will organize activities. According to the entity’s calculations “the city’s urban and public space will grow by 20,000 m2”.

In its writing, Valencia assures that the project continues “the latest environmental sustainability criteria in the choice of materials and low consumption criteria” and that the chosen cover “will drastically reduce the carbon footprint of the building due to its low consumption of steel” and that it will produce electricity “for the daily use of the building”