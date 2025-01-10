Ligue 1 continues its course and this Friday January 10

They will measure their strength in the Stade de l’Abbé Deschamps stadium

Auxerre and Lille

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 17 of the championship.

Auxerre comes into the match having faced Strasbourg and Lens while Lille played their last Ligue 1 games against Nantes and Olympique Marseille. After the match against Lille, Auxerre will play against Angers SCO and Saint-Étienne. For its part, Lille will play against Nice and Strasbourg.

Auxerre – Lille

La Ligue 1 standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at the Stade de l’Abbé Deschamps stadium, Auxerre occupies the position number 9 of the Ligue 1 classification with 21 points, while

Lille occupies the position number 4 of the table with 28 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Ligue 1 standings.

So far, in Ligue 1 Auxerre has a balance of 24

goals in favor

and 26

goals against which have meant 6 games won, 3 drawn and 7 lost. Lille comes into the match having scored 26 goals and conceded 16, which has resulted in 7 games won, 7 drawn and 2 lost.

So far in the championship, Auxerre has achieved 5 victories, 2 draws and 1 defeats at home, while Lille has achieved 3 victories, 4 draws and 1 defeats as a visitor.

Check the Ligue 1 goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Auxerre and Lille.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Ligue 1 match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Auxerre and Lille today

The match between Auxerre and Lille corresponding to the day Matchday 17 of La Ligue 1 takes place today, Friday, January 10, at the Stade de l’Abbé Deschamps. The match will start at 9:05 p.m.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Ligue 1 matches of the day, the Auxerre schedule, the Lille schedule and the Ligue 1 statistics. You can also check the Ligue 1 classification.