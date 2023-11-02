The mobility works in Plaza Díez de Revenga, as well as in the Plaza de Castilla and Isaac Albéniz areas of Murcia will conclude this Friday, at least with regard to civil works, including chipboard and milling. However, it will be closed to traffic for a few more days – until around November 10 – the Díez de Revenga racket, functioning as a roundabout, to complete the signaling work, although once these are finished, the passage through will be recovered. her.

This was stated this Thursday by the Councilor for Mobility, Economic Management and Public Procurement, Jose Francisco Muñoz, confirming, as LA VERDAD announced, that the City Council’s intention is for the month of December to start without works in the capital. In this way, “normality” would be recovered in the city and the public space would be cleared for the start of the Christmas campaign, which will begin with the traditional lighting of the special lighting, usually scheduled around the Constitution Bridge.

The councilor also added that the municipal plans also include the placement of a special tree line in the Díez de Revenga square, in homage to the ‘Apostle of the tree’, Ricardo Codorniú. However, he did not want to reveal what this would consist of, and left the explanation of his initiative, in the near future, to his colleague José Guillén.

He also acknowledged, in the presence of annoying neighbors, that the nighttime paving tasks, supported by a special decree, will continue during this month, although he did not want to confirm how many more nights they will take place or at what points. Municipal sources did confirm that in the area around Díez de Revenga, Isaac Albéniz and Plaza de Castilla the night work will end tonight.

Muñoz also defended that this is an “exceptional measure” for the adoption of which citizen interests have been weighed. “I live in a seventh with triple windows and my daughter has not been able to sleep for three nights in a row during which she has worked until 5 in the morning,” said a neighborhood representative who attended the call.