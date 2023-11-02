Genoa – Despite yesterday’s extra time against Reggiana in the Italian Cup, the team is already on the field this morning in Pegli to start prepare for Sunday’s trip to Cagliari (kick-off at 3pm). Against Ranieri’s team, Retegui and Messias will be missing so Alberto Gilardino once again finds himself with the men counted up front. The only certainty is Albert Gudmundsson, while one of Puscas or Ekuban will play alongside him, with the latter who currently seems to be on pole.

Refereeing Sunday’s match at the Unipol Domus will be Marco Guida of the Torre Annunziata section, assistants Meli (Parma) and Alassio (Imperia). The fourth official will be Bonacina (Bergamo) while at VAR there will be Mazzoleni (Bergamo) and Dionisi (L’Aquila).

Guida has not refereed the rossoblù since January 2022: Genoa-Spezia at Ferraris. This is the previous ones: 15 matches divided into 6 wins, 3 draws and 6 defeats