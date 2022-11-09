Belgrano de Córdoba and River are the finalists of the Women’s Federal Cup and will meet this Saturday, November 12 at a time and place to be confirmed to define the champion.
The Piratas beat Rosario Central 2-0 at the República de Italia Stadium, of the Sportivo Italiano club with two goals from Sabrina “Rayo” Maldonado. Belgrano, recently promoted to First A, eliminated Racing in the round of 16, San Lorenzo in the quarterfinals and now left Central in the semifinals to become the surprise team of the tournament.
For its part, on the same field and a few hours later, River beat Globo 3-1 and took the ticket to the final of the tournament with two goals from Carolina Birizamberri and one from Agostina Holzheier. The Millionaires come from leaving UAI Urquiza, the defending champion, out in the quarterfinals.
Daniela Díaz, current technical director of the Millionaires will meet in the final with her former and historic team with which she led the promotion to the First B of AFA, and with which she won two Cordoba Leagues and two Cordoba Cups.
The final match will be played on Saturday, November 12 at a time to be confirmed and can be followed on the AFA Development platforms.
