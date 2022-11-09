Leite should assume the PSDB presidency from next year. According to the governor, it was an “approximation” meeting.

The governor-elect of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), met with the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), in the late afternoon of this Wednesday (9.Nov.2022), in Brasília. PSDB president Bruno Araújo also participated in the meeting.

The meeting was defined by the participants as “approximation” of governments. 🇧🇷Approach meeting. We talk about topics of interest to the states, such as ICMS and investments in federal works“, said Leite to the Power 360🇧🇷

In addition to the 3, the current governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Ranolfo Vieira Júnior, the governor of Mato Grosso do Sul, Reinaldo Azambuja, and the elected federal deputy Paulo Alexandre Barbosa also participated.