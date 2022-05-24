The time traveler’s wife” is a new adaptation for HBO Max based on the best seller by the American writer audrey niffenegger and tells the strange love story of a woman and a man affected by time travel. The tape was already taken to the big screen in 2009 when the production was released “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.

YOU CAN SEE: Alicia Vikander stars in “Irma Vep”, an HBO Max miniseries that mixes fiction and reality

Already premiered on HBO Max

“The time traveler’s wife” is now available for hbo max and is starring Theo James (“Divergent”) and Rose Leslie (“Game Of Thrones” ). The series tells the story of “Henry and Claire, who will try to live their love while facing the peculiarity that makes him disappear from time to time. These time travels expose him to danger and change the order of his life. Both try to sustain their love story while going through different times with their fashions and hairstyles.

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” is available now and stars Theo James and Rose Leslie. Photo: HBO Max

What else is known about “The time traveler’s wife”?

“The time traveler’s wife” is an HBO and Warner Bros. Television production, starring Steven Moffat (“Doctor Who,” “Sherlock”), Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin —through Hartswood Films—; and Joseph E. Iberti and David Nutter as executive producers.

According to HBO Max: “’The Time Traveler’s Wife’ is a plot challenge. And the new adaptation of him recalls the most valuable of the literary version of him. Remember why we are all human, even in extraordinary situations. And, especially, in the search for the other, as a mirror of the other, at the end of a long bumpy journey”.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” already has a premiere date on HBO Max

Trailer for “The Time Traveler’s Wife”