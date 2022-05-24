The newly released trailer for “moonage daydream” reveals to us in a very visual and colorful way the creative, musical and spiritual process that surrounded David Bowie during his career as a singer.

Featuring never-before-seen photography, performances and music, the documentary is directed by Bowie’s own narration. In addition, it is the first film project that has archives and official documentation created by the singer of “Heroes”.

The British musician remains in force in the memory of his fans. Photo: David Bowie/Instagram

More details of “Moonage daydream”

The documentary is directed by Brett Morgen, who is known for his projects “Kurt Cobain: montage of heck”, “The kid stays in the picture” and “Jane”. The Oscar-nominated director had access to all of Bowie’s personal libraries, including the singer’s master recordings mixed by producer Tony Visconti in 2017.

During an interview with CinemaCon, Morgen indicated that the film is made up of thousands of hours of rare footage of the musician’s performance and more than 500 assets from the Bowie archive.

“ Bowie cannot be defined, it can be experienced ” Morgen said at CinemaCon. “ That’s why we created ‘Moonage Daydream’, to make it a unique cinematic experience ”.

He also said that he had spent two years “going through every piece of material in the Bowie archive” to create the film.

What will we see in “Moonage daydream”?

After five years in production, “Moonage daydream” will examine the life and creativity of David Bowie, who worked in film and music environments, but also explored other art forms such as dance, painting, sculpture, video collage and audio, screenwriting, acting, and live theater.

When will “Moonage daydream” premiere?

As announced in the trailer itself, it would hit theaters in September and is expected to be available on hbo max at the beginning of 2023.