The winners of the Goya Awards

The 38th edition of the Goya Awards will be held this Saturday, February 10 in Valladolid and has begun with the red carpet. 20,000 species of bees, a film about a transsexual girl's search for identity, has achieved 15 nominations. It follows The Snow Society, of Juan Antonio Bayona, with 13 candidates, and Close the eyes, by Victor Erice, and You know that one, by David Trueba, with 11 each.

The Goya ceremony is presented by the directors and screenwriters Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi (Los Javis) and the actress and singer Ana Belén.

The gala began by presenting the first award for best supporting actor to José Coronado, and continued by handing out several expected (and some unexpected) awards to The Snow Society, among them the best new actor for Matías Recalt, and the best soundtrack, which were not included in the pools for JA Bayona's film.

These are the nominees of the 28 nominations and here you can see all the films:

Better movie

Better address

Better main actor

Better leading actress

Better supporting actor

Better Supporting Actress

Better Ibero-American film

Best new direction

Best original screenplay

Best adapted screenplay

Best original music

Natasha Arizu by The teacher who promised the sea

Arnau Bataller by The Antares Paradox

Michael Giacchino by The Snow Society

Alfonso de Vilallonga by Robot Dreams

Andrea Motis by They know that

best original song

Echo ( Friends until death ) by Xoel López

Chinese ( Chinese) by Marina Herlop

Andrea's love ( Andrea's love ) by Álvaro B. Baglietto, David García, Guille Galván, Jorge González, Juan Pedro Martín Fag Juanma Latorre, Valeria Castro

The little chicken ( The permanent image ) by Fernando Moresi Haberman and Sergio Bertran

I just want love ( I'm loving you madly ) by Rigoberta Bandini

Best Newcomer

Brianeitor by Campeonex

Julio Hu Chen by Chinese

Matías Recalt by The Snow Society

The Dani by I'm loving you madly

Omar Banana by I'm loving you madly

Best New Actress

Best production direction

Pablo Vidal for 20,000 species of bees

María José Diez Close the eyes

Margarita Huguet by The Snow Society

Eduard Valles by They know that

Leire Aurrekoetxea and Luis Gutiérrez for shadow valley

Best cinematography

Gina Ferrer by 20,000 species of bees

Valentín Álvarez by Close the eyes

Pedro Luque for The Snow Society

Bet Rourich by One Love

Diego Trenas by One night with Adela

Best assembly

Raúl Barreras for 20,000 species of bees

Marchena promoted by Close the eyes

Andrés Gil and Jaume Martí for The Snow Society

Fatima de los Santos by Mamacruz

Fernando Franco for Robot Dreams

Best art direction

lzaskun Urkijo by 20,000 species of bees

Curru Garabal by Close the eyes

Carlos Conti for The movie teller

Alain Bainée by The Snow Society

Marc Pou by They know that

Best costume design

Nerea Torrijos by 20,000 species of bees

María Armengol for The teacher who promised the sea

Merce Paloma by The movie teller

Julio Suárez for The Snow Society

Lala Huete by They know that

Best makeup and hair