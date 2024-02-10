The winners of the Goya Awards

The 38th edition of the Goya Awards will be held this Saturday, February 10 in Valladolid and has begun with the red carpet. 20,000 species of bees, a film about a transsexual girl's search for identity, has achieved 15 nominations. It follows The Snow Society, of Juan Antonio Bayona, with 13 candidates, and Close the eyes, by Victor Erice, and You know that one, by David Trueba, with 11 each.
The Goya ceremony is presented by the directors and screenwriters Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi (Los Javis) and the actress and singer Ana Belén.
The gala began by presenting the first award for best supporting actor to José Coronado, and continued by handing out several expected (and some unexpected) awards to The Snow Society, among them the best new actor for Matías Recalt, and the best soundtrack, which were not included in the pools for JA Bayona's film.
These are the nominees of the 28 nominations and here you can see all the films:
Best original music
- Natasha Arizu by The teacher who promised the sea
- Arnau Bataller by The Antares Paradox
- Michael Giacchino by The Snow Society
- Alfonso de Vilallonga by Robot Dreams
- Andrea Motis by They know that
- Echo (Friends until death) by Xoel López
- Chinese (Chinese) by Marina Herlop
- Andrea's love (Andrea's love) by Álvaro B. Baglietto, David García, Guille Galván, Jorge González, Juan Pedro Martín FagJuanma Latorre, Valeria Castro
- The little chicken (The permanent image) by Fernando Moresi Haberman and Sergio Bertran
- I just want love (I'm loving you madly) by Rigoberta Bandini
- Brianeitor by Campeonex
- Julio Hu Chen by Chinese
- Matías Recalt by The Snow Society
- The Dani by I'm loving you madly
- Omar Banana by I'm loving you madly
- Pablo Vidal for 20,000 species of bees
- María José Diez Close the eyes
- Margarita Huguet by The Snow Society
- Eduard Valles by They know that
- Leire Aurrekoetxea and Luis Gutiérrez for shadow valley
- Gina Ferrer by 20,000 species of bees
- Valentín Álvarez by Close the eyes
- Pedro Luque for The Snow Society
- Bet Rourich by One Love
- Diego Trenas by One night with Adela
- Raúl Barreras for 20,000 species of bees
- Marchena promoted by Close the eyes
- Andrés Gil and Jaume Martí for The Snow Society
- Fatima de los Santos by Mamacruz
- Fernando Franco for Robot Dreams
- lzaskun Urkijo by 20,000 species of bees
- Curru Garabal by Close the eyes
- Carlos Conti for The movie teller
- Alain Bainée by The Snow Society
- Marc Pou by They know that
- Nerea Torrijos by 20,000 species of bees
- María Armengol for The teacher who promised the sea
- Merce Paloma by The movie teller
- Julio Suárez for The Snow Society
- Lala Huete by They know that
- Ainhoa Eskisabel and Jone Gabarain for 20,000 species of bees
- Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver and Montse Ribé for The Snow Society