Sunday, February 11, 2024, 00:21



The program advances at the same pace as the carnival calendar in the Murcian district of Cabezo de Torres. This Saturday afternoon, braving the strong wind, several hundred people (close to a thousand, according to the organization) paid tribute in the form of costumes to all trades, the theme chosen this year. It was not necessary to register in advance, but it was necessary to parade in costume. There were nods to the lifelong merchants of the district, to the modeling agencies (they were the photographers, they were the models), to the painters' guild and to other jobs with strong roots in society, where, once again, ingenuity was present. The day closed with a concert at the Life Brothers DJ festival venue, during which gifts were distributed among attendees.