With the force of red and the magic of 'The Dance of the Fire Ritual' from 'El amor brujo' by Manuel de Falla, by the artists of the Carmen Romero Dance Academy, the guests were welcomed to the Los Mejores awards gala, presented by Rebeca Martínez Herrera, in a year of double celebration for LA VERDAD since 2023 commemorates the 120th anniversary of the founding of the newspaper and the centenary of the Literary Supplement (1923-1926), publication that brought together the most select voices of the Generation of '27. A year that, through various actions, has been “focused on the recovery of our cultural legacy,” as Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, director of this, recalled in his speech. newspaper, who highlighted the importance of local and regional information and the commitment of LA VERDAD to Murcian society.

The professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the UMU José Manuel López Nicolás was the first winner of the night who took the stage of the Víctor Villegas Auditorium to answer the questions of the journalist Fuensanta Carreres, who presented him with the award. The scientific communicator, who has been able to show that science is constantly present in our daily lives, stressed that “if we really want citizens to give importance to scientific progress” the science of everyday life “is the way to bringing science to society. In this way, through dissemination, “a breeding ground will be created” that allows “a prepared and trained society” to grow that puts pressure on the rulers. Finally, the popularizer wanted to thank the UMU for his award and dedicate it to the scientists who have worked outside the country; and to his family, especially his daughter, “who at the age of 13 went out to see the world.”

The voices of Esperanza Clares, Lola Tórtola, María Sánchez Saorín, Alberto Caride and Juan de Dios García, with the recital of 'suite' by Federico García Lorca and 'Canciones de madre' by Gabriela Mistral, gave way to the two award-winning poets of the night: Eloy Sánchez Rosillo and Dionisia García. The verses of Eloy Sánchez Rosillo himself, San Juan de la Cruz and the Palestinian poet Mahmud Darwish resonated, pronounced by the journalist Antonio Arco, who, together with Manuel Madrid, presented the award to the prolific authors.

“I have always tried to preserve in me the boy who wrote that book,” said Sánchez Rosillo in reference to 'Ways of being alone' (1978), the book with which he became the first winner of the Adonáis award from the Region of Murcia. 45 years ago. The Murcian author insisted on the need to preserve “that primal look” essential to writing poetry.

On the other hand, he believed that poetry is not aimed at the masses, but is “something intimate” and that “poets participate in society as citizens but not as poets; “the poet has to be alone at the service of poetry.”

Likewise, the nonagenarian Dionisia García wanted to claim on stage that «Murcia is the best city in the world to live in. “It has a lot of art, you have to look for it, and it has nothing to envy of big cities.” Regarding the poet's job, she commented that although writing may require solitude, you also need to see “the people who illuminate a beautiful afternoon for you.”

“Life is about giving yourself to the people you live with,” said the poet with extensive life experience. «The poet does not know what he does. It's the readers who have to find out. Life teaches us a lot and with all that we have to write,” she said, and stressed that “we have to live with our eyes open.”

The poet also remembered the bus trip she took to interview Jorge Guillén. A meeting that gave rise to a story of friendship with the prominent author of the Generation of '27 and professor at the University of Murcia. And, continuing with another of the authors of the Generation of '27, after the exchange of impressions between the award-winning poets, it was Madbel's turn, who performed her updated and vindictive version of 'La Tarara' by Lorca, accompanied by four dancers from MurciAtempo Professional Ballet.

For 50 years fighting for the environment in the Region of Murcia, ANSE (Association of Southeastern Naturalists) was awarded. Pedro García, director of this association, which has nearly 1,000 members, collected the Best Award, presented by journalist Miguel Ángel Ruiz, area head of Fin de Semana de LA VERDAD and environmental specialist. The director of ANSE gave a quick summary of these years of work “providing the information we could, supporting the resurgence of new laws” and “trying to understand nature.” A work carried out “always with respect.”

When expressing a wish about the future of the Region of Murcia, he said: “Thinking about the environment is thinking about a greener future with more water”, as long as “that green is not that of the Mar Menor and the water is not fall torrentially.” García invited us to work “thinking about the world as a whole” because “we will do it much better.”

The stage was dyed green to welcome Fran Ropero, on piano and voice, and Mercedes Luján on flamenco guitar. Together they performed their own version of another of Lorca's poems, 'Green that I love you green'. After them, the last prize of the evening was given to the Cirugía Solidaria association, which, founded in 2000, has already treated 17,000 patients in the African countries where it develops its projects.

Journalist Rubén García Bastida presented the award to José Manuel Rodríguez, president of the association, recently returned from operating in northern Kenya. Rodríguez briefly shared some of the human stories that he has witnessed as a cooperator and that are an example of the harsh and unknown reality that exists in Africa.

He stressed the importance of, before acting, “'operating' on ourselves to change our mentality.” “It is important – she continued – that people are clear that what one does affects many.” Finally, a video of gratitude recorded by the collaborators in the field was shown. Finally, the dancers from the Carmen Romero Dance Academy returned to the stage to put the finishing touch to a gala in which tribute was paid to culture and science and value was given to those who, committed in a altruistic, they work to make this world a little better.